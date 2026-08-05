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26-year-old man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as 'Angel of Death' and frightening patients in Wales

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 23:20 - 05 August 2026
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The figure, identified Leon Gillespie, captured standing on the rooftop of a North Wales hospital building, dressed as the "Angel of Death".
26-year-old arrested after scaling hospital roof in Grim Reaper costume
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  • Leon Gillespie, 26, admitted to causing a nuisance after climbing onto the roof of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital wearing a black hooded costume resembling the Grim Reaper.

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  • The incident prompted a major emergency response and left patients, visitors and NHS staff distressed before police brought him down after about 50 minutes.

  • A magistrates' court fined Gillespie £200 for the hospital offence and ordered him to pay additional sums after admitting two unrelated shoplifting offences.

Patients at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital were left shaken after a man named Leon Gillespie, dressed in a black hooded outfit resembling the "Angel of Death" or the Grim Reaper, climbed onto the roof and stared down at people receiving treatment below.

The unusual incident, which triggered a large emergency response, has since ended in court, with the man admitting to causing a disturbance at the NHS hospital.

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According to North Wales Police, Gillespie, 26, from Deganwy, pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance or disturbance without reasonable excuse on NHS premises after the incident at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on 6 June 2026. 

Leon Gillespie scaled Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital's roof dressed in a black hooded outfit resembling the "Angel of Death".
Leon Gillespie scaled Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital's roof dressed in a black hooded outfit resembling the "Angel of Death".

Police said Gillespie climbed onto the roof of the hospital while dressed in a long black hooded robe and carrying what appeared to be a long blade or scythe.

From his position above the hospital's main entrance and patient wards, he reportedly paced the rooftop, made noises and stared down at patients, visitors and healthcare workers. 

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The incident lasted for about 50 minutes before emergency responders brought him down safely. 

Emergency services vehicles at the entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital's Accident and Emergency department.
Emergency services vehicles at the entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital's Accident and Emergency department.

What made the incident particularly distressing was that the witnesses included elderly patients and others receiving treatment. Plus, a grim reaper collects human souls when people die and guides them to the afterlife.

grim-reaper.
A grim reaper collects human souls when people die and guides them to the afterlife.

The disturbance prompted the deployment of four North Wales Police vehicles alongside firefighters from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who secured the area while officers resolved the situation. 

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Gillespie later appeared before Llandudno Magistrates' Court, where he admitted the offence.

The court fined him £200 for causing a nuisance on NHS premises. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 in compensation, £100 in prosecution costs and additional financial penalties after he admitted two unrelated shoplifting offences, bringing the total financial penalty to around £450.

Those separate offences involved stealing cat food and cat litter from a Pets at Home store in Llandudno in March and food and drink from a Sainsbury's supermarket in May. 

According to reports from the hearing, Gillespie's defence said the outfit was intended to resemble a crow, not the Grim Reaper, despite widespread descriptions of the costume as resembling the hooded figure traditionally associated with death.

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Following the case, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which manages Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital, reiterated its stance on disruptive behaviour in healthcare settings.

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A spokesperson said, "The health board has previously stated it has a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, aggression or nuisance within its hospital sites."

While no injuries were reported during the incident, the case has attracted widespread attention because of its unusual nature and the location where it occurred.

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26-year-old man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as 'Angel of Death' and frightening patients in Wales
News
05.08.2026
26-year-old man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as 'Angel of Death' and frightening patients in Wales