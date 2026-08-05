Fencers representing Team Nigeria ready to make history on home soil at Eko Atlantic City.

Fencers representing Team Nigeria ready to make history on home soil at Eko Atlantic City.

Nigeria makes history as first African host of Commonwealth Fencing Championships — Meet team Nigeria's 25 athletes

Nigeria becomes the first African country to host the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Lagos. Meet Team Nigeria's 25 athletes, key dates, and venue.

Nigeria becomes the first African country to host the Senior, Veterans and U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championships from August 9 to 14, 2026, in Lagos.

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Team Nigeria will field 25 athletes, including 13 able-bodied fencers and 12 para fencers, led by Head Coach Ibrahim Alogba.

The tournament is expected to attract more than 24 Commonwealth nations and is seen as a major boost for fencing development in Nigeria and across Africa.

Nigerian sport is enjoying one of its brightest moments in recent memory.

From the Super Falcons extending their dominance on the continent to Team Nigeria emerging as Africa's best-performing nation at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the country's athletes have continued to prove they can compete and win on the biggest stages.

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Now, Nigeria is preparing for another landmark moment by welcoming the sporting world to its doorstep.

From August 9 to 14, Lagos will host the Senior, Veterans and U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championships, making Nigeria the first African nation to stage the prestigious tournament.

Rugby School Nigeria in Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island

The six-day competition at Rugby School Nigeria in Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, is expected to attract athletes from more than 24 Commonwealth countries, marking another milestone in the country's growing reputation as a destination for world-class sporting events.

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Nigeria beat Australia to secure hosting rights

Nigeria's journey to hosting the championships did not happen overnight.

The Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF) won the hosting rights after a competitive bidding process that lasted about 10 months, defeating Australia to bring the tournament to Africa for the first time.

The bid was formally approved by the Commonwealth Fencing Federation in March 2025.

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Speaking ahead of the championships, Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, described the event as a landmark moment for the country.

"We are on track to deliver a world-class event that reflects Nigeria's capacity to host major international tournaments," Samuel said.

He added that hosting the championships would help expand fencing into more schools and clubs while attracting long-term investment into youth development and sports infrastructure.

Meet Team Nigeria's 25 athletes

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Nigeria will be represented by a 25-member squad comprising 13 able-bodied athletes and 12 para fencers, with both teams featuring an equal gender balance.

The able-bodied squad includes:

Folayemi Akinyosoye

Chizim Aninyei

Adegbola Babade

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Wisdom Okanlawon

Diekolola Johnson

Nabil Oseni

Oghenegaren Thompson

Martins Olabaderinwa

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Olagunju Zaafir

Adebodunrin Thomas

Oluwafiifehanmi Babatunde

Erinle Teniayo

Okpaleke Mekachi.

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Nigerian fencer Folayemi Akinyosoye

Among them, UK-based sabre fencer Folayemi Akinyosoye, currently ranked around World No. 119/120, will captain the men's team, while 17-year-old épée prospect Adebodunrin Thomas is expected to be one of Nigeria's brightest medal hopes.

Adebodunrin Thomas

Nigeria's para fencing team features:

Members of Nigeria's debut 12-member wheelchair fencing team preparing for the Commonwealth Championships.

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Oduneye Opeoluwa

Adibe Bright

Owolabi Daniel

Ajani Idowu

Adeniji Michael

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Owoyele Damilola

Obilor Chidinma

Rahamon Abiola

Iorguna Joy

Ezeamwafor Esther

Otun Joyce

Kumuyi Itunu.

All 12 para athletes will make their debut at the championships, competing in both individual and team foil and épée events.

The national team is led by Head Coach Ibrahim Alogba, under the leadership of Nigeria Fencing Federation President Adeyinka Samuel.

Months of preparation before the big stage

Hosting the championships is the culmination of months of preparation.

Nigeria first tested its readiness by staging the 2025 African Fencing Championships in Lagos before its athletes gained additional competitive exposure at the 2026 African Senior Championships in Abidjan.

The 2026 ENABLE Wheelchair Fencing Academy aims to create more opportunities for persons with disabilities while preparing athletes for the Commonwealth Wheelchair Fencing Championships.

Ahead of the Commonwealth event, Lagos is also hosting the three-day Wheelchair Fencing and ENABLE Academy from August 5 to 7.

The programme, organised by World Abilitysport, the Commonwealth Fencing Federation and the Nigeria Fencing Federation, is led by World Para Fencing expert Ivan Schwantes and focuses on training athletes, coaches and referees.

An elite international training camp featuring Olympic and World Championship medallists is also being held before competition begins, giving athletes from participating nations an opportunity to sharpen their skills.

While fencing remains a niche sport in Nigeria compared with football, athletics and basketball, the country's profile has grown considerably in recent years through successful hosting of international competitions and improved performances by Nigerian athletes.