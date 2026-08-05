Nigeria makes history as first African host of Commonwealth Fencing Championships — Meet team Nigeria's 25 athletes
Nigeria becomes the first African country to host the Senior, Veterans and U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championships from August 9 to 14, 2026, in Lagos.
Team Nigeria will field 25 athletes, including 13 able-bodied fencers and 12 para fencers, led by Head Coach Ibrahim Alogba.
The tournament is expected to attract more than 24 Commonwealth nations and is seen as a major boost for fencing development in Nigeria and across Africa.
Nigerian sport is enjoying one of its brightest moments in recent memory.
From the Super Falcons extending their dominance on the continent to Team Nigeria emerging as Africa's best-performing nation at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the country's athletes have continued to prove they can compete and win on the biggest stages.
Now, Nigeria is preparing for another landmark moment by welcoming the sporting world to its doorstep.
From August 9 to 14, Lagos will host the Senior, Veterans and U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championships, making Nigeria the first African nation to stage the prestigious tournament.
The six-day competition at Rugby School Nigeria in Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, is expected to attract athletes from more than 24 Commonwealth countries, marking another milestone in the country's growing reputation as a destination for world-class sporting events.
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Nigeria beat Australia to secure hosting rights
Nigeria's journey to hosting the championships did not happen overnight.
The Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF) won the hosting rights after a competitive bidding process that lasted about 10 months, defeating Australia to bring the tournament to Africa for the first time.
The bid was formally approved by the Commonwealth Fencing Federation in March 2025.
Speaking ahead of the championships, Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, described the event as a landmark moment for the country.
"We are on track to deliver a world-class event that reflects Nigeria's capacity to host major international tournaments," Samuel said.
He added that hosting the championships would help expand fencing into more schools and clubs while attracting long-term investment into youth development and sports infrastructure.
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Meet Team Nigeria's 25 athletes
Nigeria will be represented by a 25-member squad comprising 13 able-bodied athletes and 12 para fencers, with both teams featuring an equal gender balance.
The able-bodied squad includes:
Folayemi Akinyosoye
Chizim Aninyei
Adegbola Babade
Wisdom Okanlawon
Diekolola Johnson
Nabil Oseni
Oghenegaren Thompson
Martins Olabaderinwa
Olagunju Zaafir
Adebodunrin Thomas
Oluwafiifehanmi Babatunde
Erinle Teniayo
Okpaleke Mekachi.
Among them, UK-based sabre fencer Folayemi Akinyosoye, currently ranked around World No. 119/120, will captain the men's team, while 17-year-old épée prospect Adebodunrin Thomas is expected to be one of Nigeria's brightest medal hopes.
Nigeria's para fencing team features:
Oduneye Opeoluwa
Adibe Bright
Owolabi Daniel
Ajani Idowu
Adeniji Michael
Owoyele Damilola
Obilor Chidinma
Rahamon Abiola
Iorguna Joy
Ezeamwafor Esther
Otun Joyce
Kumuyi Itunu.
All 12 para athletes will make their debut at the championships, competing in both individual and team foil and épée events.
The national team is led by Head Coach Ibrahim Alogba, under the leadership of Nigeria Fencing Federation President Adeyinka Samuel.
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Months of preparation before the big stage
Hosting the championships is the culmination of months of preparation.
Nigeria first tested its readiness by staging the 2025 African Fencing Championships in Lagos before its athletes gained additional competitive exposure at the 2026 African Senior Championships in Abidjan.
Ahead of the Commonwealth event, Lagos is also hosting the three-day Wheelchair Fencing and ENABLE Academy from August 5 to 7.
The programme, organised by World Abilitysport, the Commonwealth Fencing Federation and the Nigeria Fencing Federation, is led by World Para Fencing expert Ivan Schwantes and focuses on training athletes, coaches and referees.
An elite international training camp featuring Olympic and World Championship medallists is also being held before competition begins, giving athletes from participating nations an opportunity to sharpen their skills.
While fencing remains a niche sport in Nigeria compared with football, athletics and basketball, the country's profile has grown considerably in recent years through successful hosting of international competitions and improved performances by Nigerian athletes.
The Commonwealth Fencing Championships could become another defining moment.