Last Nigerian State Visit to the UK Before Tinubu Was in 1989

Last Nigerian State Visit to the UK Before Tinubu Was in 1989

Tinubu Is the First Nigerian President to Embark on a State Visit to the United Kingdom in 37 Years

In 1989, Ibrahim Babangida became the last Nigerian leader to make a State Visit to the United Kingdom. Now, nearly 37 years later, President Bola Tinubu is set to revive the long-paused diplomatic tradition with a historic visit to Britain.

It was in May 1989 when Nigeria's former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), arrived in the United Kingdom in the company of his wife, Maryam Babangida, and other high-ranking state officials, for what was the last official State Visit by a Nigerian leader to Britain for nearly four decades .

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It was a significant diplomatic moment as Nigeria was under military rule, and Babangida had been in power since the 1985 coup that removed Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite the political realities at home, his government actively tried to maintain strong economic and diplomatic ties with Western countries, particularly Britain, Nigeria’s former colonial ruler.

Details About General IBB’s 1989 State Visit

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During the visit, Babangida was formally received by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, the ceremonial centre of British state diplomacy. State visits of this nature are rare and highly symbolic.

They involve official receptions, bilateral talks, and a series of meetings aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

At the time, Nigeria and the United Kingdom had deep economic ties. Britain remained one of Nigeria’s most important trade partners, particularly in oil, finance, and education.

Thousands of Nigerian students were studying in British universities, and British companies had major investments in Nigeria’s energy and manufacturing sectors.

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Babangida also held discussions with the British Prime Minister, then Margaret Thatcher. Their talks focused on economic cooperation, trade, and Nigeria’s ongoing economic restructuring programme.

General Ibrahim Babangida was the last Nigerian leader to get a state visit in the UK. Before he travelled, he was pictured talking to Sani Abacha.



Upon arrival in the UK, The Republic reported he wore a long blue Saudi Arabia gown while his wife, Maryam, wore a green and grey… https://t.co/1qKxcFxrUs pic.twitter.com/AQq0GgXob5 — archivi.ng (@StartArchiving) February 8, 2026

Nigeria was implementing the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), a controversial set of economic reforms designed to stabilise the economy after the oil boom years and mounting debt pressures.

The visit also served another purpose: reassurance. Nigeria was attempting to present itself internationally as a stable partner despite domestic political tensions and growing calls for a return to civilian rule.

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While the visit did not produce a single headline-grabbing treaty, it helped reinforce bilateral cooperation at a critical time for Nigeria’s economy.

Several areas of collaboration were strengthened:

Trade and investment between Nigerian and British firms

Educational partnerships, with a continued flow of Nigerian students to UK institutions

Diplomatic engagement between the two governments during a turbulent economic period.

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The visit also cemented Nigeria’s position as one of Britain’s most important partners in Africa at the time.

Although many Nigerian leaders would later travel to Britain for working visits, summits, or Commonwealth meetings, none carried the formal status of a State Visit—the highest level of diplomatic invitation extended by the British monarch.

That long gap is now about to end.

Details About President Tinubu’s Upcoming State Visit

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Nearly four decades later, Nigeria’s current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to become the next Nigerian leader to undertake an official State Visit to the United Kingdom.

The visit, scheduled from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19, marks a notable diplomatic milestone. It signals renewed engagement between Nigeria and Britain at a time when both countries are navigating complex economic and geopolitical realities.

As one of Britain's most significant African partners, Nigeria shares a robust trade relationship with the UK, amounting to over £8 billion (or $10.6 billion) in the year leading up to October, according to Al Jazeera .

The relationship spans:

Trade and investment

Security cooperation

Education and migration

Energy and climate collaboration

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Thousands of Nigerians continue to move to the UK each year for study and work, making Nigerians one of the largest African diaspora communities in Britain.

Tinubu’s visit is expected to include meetings with senior British government officials, discussions on expanding trade under the UK’s post-Brexit global partnerships strategy, and talks around investment in Nigeria’s infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors.

Diplomatically, the symbolism matters too. A State Visit is not just about meetings behind closed doors. It signals a level of partnership that carries ceremonial weight and international visibility.

A Diplomatic Circle Reopens

When Babangida stepped onto British soil in 1989, the Cold War was still ongoing, Nigeria was governed by the military, and the global economy looked very different.

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