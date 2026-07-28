Tinubu declines meeting with South African envoy over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has declined to meet South Africa’s special envoy amid renewed concerns over xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians in South Africa.

Tinubu declined a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy.

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The envoy visited Nigeria amid tensions over attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Nigeria demanded stronger action against xenophobic violence.

South Africa said it opposes xenophobia and discrimination.

President Bola Tinubu has declined to meet a special delegation sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Abuja amid renewed concerns over attacks targeting Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

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The South African delegation was led by the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who visited Nigeria as part of efforts to address rising tensions between both countries over xenophobic attacks .

According to reports, Tinubu directed the delegation to meet with Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, instead of granting the envoy a presidential audience.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The development comes after Nigeria raised concerns over repeated attacks against Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa. Nigerian officials said the violence has affected both undocumented migrants and Nigerians who are legally resident in the country.

During discussions in Abuja, Nigeria urged South Africa to take stronger measures to prevent xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks, warning that the incidents were affecting diplomatic relations between both countries.

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Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said the government had documented cases of violence against Nigerians and questioned situations where authorities appeared unable or unwilling to protect foreign nationals.

The Nigerian government also stated that while it does not support criminal activities by its citizens abroad, alleged offenders should be dealt with through lawful prosecution rather than mob violence.

Lamola, however, said the South African government opposes xenophobia, racism and discrimination, and reiterated that attacks against foreign nationals are not supported by the country’s authorities.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

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The latest diplomatic tension follows a renewed wave of anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa, where some foreign nationals, including Nigerians, have faced attacks and businesses owned by migrants have reportedly been targeted. Nigerian authorities said more than 1,400 Nigerians have been evacuated from South Africa following recent incidents.