Asake's 'M$NEY' live album Is a game-changer for Afrobeats

Asake's 'M$NEY' live is offers listeners a new way to experience his album

Asake's 'M$NEY' live is offers listeners a new way to experience his album

Since Asake sunk his teeth into Nigerian mainstream pop music in 2022, he has led from the front.

For an artist with Asake's stature, every album release is a big moment accompanied by a careful pre-release and post-release strategy that effectively communicates the album's purpose.

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His fourth LP, 'M$NEY', was ushered in with a carefully curated rollout plan that communicated that he could reach new artistic levels that match the commercial success he has enjoyed since becoming Afrobeats' most exciting hitmaker.

From opting for a gritty look with face tattoos and new haircuts to showing his personal growth and the depth of his purse by launching his GIRAN imprint and splurging on luxury cars every other week, Asake consistently passed one message - I am rich.

When he announced 'M$NEY' as the title of his fourth full-length album, it summed up the mindset of a superstar who wished to reflect and take delight in the good life that an unprecedented mainstream run and the stupendous wealth it can afford.

Across 13 songs, Asake swaggers through lush cuts of Jazz, Calypso, and Amapiano fusion, which he defined in Nigerian pop music, while incorporating elements of Fuji and Juju that give his music cultural identity. And the message was gratitude for the good life, contemplation of his shortcomings and the realisation that having more money than he needs can bring. Ever the smooth-talking Lagos big boy, he also offers his romantic desires and promises his ladies the good time only stars at his level can afford.

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When Asake and EMPIRE hosted stars from the entertainment industry and media at his Lagos listening party, it was an all-white affair that captured the opulence shaping the album.

Asake at his all-white 'M$NEY' listening party in Lagos

Across the Atlantic in London, which is considered the Afrobeats diasporan capital, global music streaming platform Spotify put together a live performance concert at the storied Theatre Royal Drury Lane, thus making him the first Afrobeats artist to headline the historic hall.

Spotify recently released the concert film, which is the first ever on the platform. While the concert film is exclusive to Spotify, the 47-minute-long live album, which packs four new tracks, is available on other digital streaming platforms.

Asake's 'M$NEY' was already ageing well, but this life album meant that it would age even better because it serves as a game changer in the Nigerian music ecosystem, especially in the touring circuit that desperately requires innovation and new experiences.

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Why Asake's 'M$NEY' live album is a game changer in Afrobeats

Asake arrived at his Spotify Live Concert armed with a 13-track no-skip album stuffed with melodies and dynamic deliveries only he could conjure. Accompanied by the celebrated The Compozers Band and a 40-person orchestra choir. Asake delivered a breathtaking live rendition of his new album and even threw in four unreleased songs to sweeten the deal.

Asake performing at the Spotify Listening event for his album 'M$NEY' in London

If the album is meant to be his display of opulence, both artistic and material, his live performance brings this display to life with a breathtaking performance that brings the party right to you.

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In a display of remarkable stagecraft, the award-winning star delivered impeccable vocal performances with stunning breath work, harmonies, and ad-libs while fully in sync with a band whose expertise helped showcase the rich musicality of both his music and Afrobeats. Even the euphoric shouts of a delighted audience greatly increase the wholesomeness of the experience.

For Asake, 'M$NEY' live is premium marketing material that gives fans a comprehensive idea of the sonic experience that comes from purchasing tickets for his 'In God We Trust' tour.

For the Nigerian music ecosystem, the album is evidence that live music shouldn't exist only on stage. Dedication to the art form and the display of impressive stagemanship should be documented in digital formats. Live music offers listeners a side of an artist that cannot be experienced via the studio. A musician's spontaneity, grit, and originality are traits that can only be translated on stage. These experiences can greatly increase an album's utility and value to the soundscape.

Speaking on Asake's live album, Nigeria's foremost pop culture curator, Ayomide Tayo, recalls how the legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti used live music to immortalise himself and hopes that other stars will follow Asake's lead.

Ayomide Tayo on Asake's 'M$NEY' live

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Nigerian pop music has seen several live albums in the past. In 2024, Wizard Chan, one of Nigeria's most stunning performers, released a live recording of his performance at the Palacio Centre, Port Harcourt.

In 2025, Street pop sensation TML Vibez and Ghanaian star Lasmid released a live rendition of select songs from their joint project 'Sweet Songs 4 You'.