Shatta Wale reveals how his friendship with Burna Boy ended over rumour involving girlfriend

Ghanaian rapper Shatta Wale has opened up about the events he believes led to the breakdown of his friendship with Nigerian artiste Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale recalls how the friendship between him and Burna Boy started

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The friendship soured after Shatta Wale fired several team members, who allegedly retaliated by spreading false rumors about his personal life to influential figures, including Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale claims the core of the conflict was a baseless rumor planted by his former associates who falsely accused him of having an affair with Burna Boy's girlfriend.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, the rapper recounted how they built a close relationship before it was allegedly damaged by rumours spread by some former members of his team.

According to Shatta Wale, Burna Boy was one of the few Nigerian artistes who reached out to him personally before visiting Ghana, and that laid the foundation for a close friendship.

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“Burna Boy is the only artiste who respectfully called me from Nigeria and told me he was coming to Ghana, that I should come and pick him up at the airport. I have never done that for any artiste before in Nigeria, and I felt some way because I was like, I know Burna Boy, but that time he was in his low time, so we picked him up at the airport and brought him down.”

He said he went out of his way to make Burna Boy's stay in Ghana comfortable. However, Shatta Wale claimed the relationship took a turn after he dismissed several members of his team for misconduct. According to him, the former associates embarked on a campaign to damage his reputation by spreading false stories to influential people in his life, including Burna Boy.

“I was treating Burna Boy like a king. I was showing him the ropes of Ghana like this is my town. I gave him a house, cars, and anything he needed. He wasn’t wasting money in Ghana, but I had this team I was working with, and they were messing up. I actually told them I didn’t want to work with them anymore. All like 7 or 5 of these boys that I sacked were calling every rich man and special person in my life to tell them I’m having sex with their wives.”

He alleged that the same group falsely told Burna Boy that he had an affair with the singer's girlfriend while they were in Ghana.

“They told Burna Boy that I was f*cking his girl he brought to Ghana, and he just bought it. I had billionaire friends they called. They wanted to break me to everybody.”

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Shatta Wale said Burna Boy never confronted him about the allegation, which left him confused when the Nigerian star suddenly stopped responding to his messages.

“When he left me in Ghana, things still went well, and when I saw Burna moving to places, I was always messaging him, and he didn’t reply. I didn’t know they told him that, and he decided not to talk to me.”

Reflecting on the fallout, the Ghanaian artiste said he was grateful that he had built his career independently but admitted he was hurt that Burna Boy never gave him the chance to explain his side of the story.

Despite the misunderstanding, Shatta Wale maintained that he still holds no ill feelings towards Burna Boy.

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