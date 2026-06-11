Lagos announces next phase of Lekki Port as cargo demand rises

Lagos to expand Lekki Port as Phase Two development begins soon

Lagos to expand Lekki Port as Phase Two development begins soon

Lagos State has announced plans to begin Phase Two of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project as rising cargo demand pushes the facility closer to its installed capacity.

Lagos plans to begin Phase Two of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the expansion is necessary due to rising cargo demand.

The project is expected to increase cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency.

Lagos says the expansion will strengthen Nigeria’s position as a major trade hub under AfCFTA.

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to begin the second phase of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project as growing cargo traffic pushes the facility closer to its installed capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed the development during the Invest Lagos Summit 3.0, saying preparations are underway for the expansion of the port, which has rapidly emerged as one of Nigeria’s most important maritime gateways since it commenced operations.

According to the governor, the decision to move ahead with Phase Two was driven by increasing demand at the port and the need to strengthen Lagos' position as a leading trade and logistics hub in Africa.

The Lekki Deep Sea Port , commissioned in 2023, was developed to ease pressure on older ports such as Apapa and Tin Can Island while improving Nigeria’s capacity to handle larger cargo volumes and modern container vessels.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu noted that the port has experienced significant growth within a relatively short period, prompting authorities and investors to begin planning for additional capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the next phase of development would help accommodate future cargo volumes and support the state’s broader economic ambitions.

The governor also highlighted the strategic importance of the port in positioning Lagos and Nigeria to benefit from opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to boost trade among African countries.

Lekki port

With access to a continental market of more than 1.4 billion people, the state government believes expanding the port will help attract more investment, increase trade activities, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional commerce.

Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, also confirmed plans for the expansion, saying the next phase would focus on increasing operational capacity and improving logistics efficiency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that the project is expected to enhance cargo handling capabilities and make the Lekki corridor more attractive to international shipping lines and logistics operators.

Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang

The expansion is also expected to support businesses that depend on efficient import and export operations, while helping reduce congestion experienced at other ports across the country.

As work on the next phase approaches, attention will be focused on how quickly the project can be delivered and the impact it could have on trade, investment, and economic activities in Lagos and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement