Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Irele Tower by Lagos Free Zone

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, today inaugurated Irele Tower, the first commercial building within the Lagos Free Zone — a nine-storey, EDGE-certified development that sets a new standard for sustainable workspace in Lekki, Nigeria's fastest-growing economic corridor.

Irele Tower is designed to host office and retail activities in the Lekki economic corridor. The EDGE-certified building is developed as a sustainable “green building” built for efficiency with 26% less energy and 46% less water consumption.

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Irele Tower is an eco-friendly building; the design is inspired by maritime architecture, reflecting its proximity to the Lekki Deep Sea Port. An innovation of IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, EDGE empowers emerging markets to scale up resource-efficient buildings quickly, easily, and affordably.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the delivery of the Irele Tower as a significant milestone in the development of the economic zone in line with his administration’s THEMES agenda of making Lagos a 21st-century economy by boosting economic growth to support the state’s developmental plans.

Sanwo-Olu noted that developments such as the Irele Tower are critical to unlocking the full potential of the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the economic zone, particularly given the presence of the Lekki Deep Sea Port and other major industrial investments within the Lagos Free Zone.

He stated that the state government will continue to collaborate with private sector players to drive sustainable urban development, create jobs, and position Lagos as a leading hub for commerce and industry in Africa.

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“The commissioning of Irele Tower is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved through strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. This development not only enhances the infrastructure profile of the Lagos Free Zone but also strengthens our vision of making Lagos a premier destination for investment and economic activities. We will continue to support initiatives that promote industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and improve the overall business environment in our state,” he said.

Irele Tower is an eco-friendly building

In her remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, stated that the development reflects the zone’s commitment to creating an integrated ecosystem where businesses can thrive, supported by modern infrastructure, a strategic location, and efficient logistics.

Ladoja explained that the building was conceptualised to meet the growing demand for high-quality commercial spaces within the zone, particularly as investor interest continues to increase following the operationalisation of key projects in the Lekki axis.

“The commissioning of Irele Tower represents a defining milestone in our journey to build a world-class industrial and commercial hub. This development reflects our commitment to providing high-quality infrastructure that supports ease of doing business and enhances operational efficiency for our tenants. As the first commercial tower within the Lagos Free Zone, Irele Tower, sets a new benchmark for quality workspace in this corridor and reinforces our position as a preferred destination for investment and enterprise,” she added.

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As the first commercial tower in the Lagos Free Zone, Irele Tower blends elegance, functionality, and purpose, designed to facilitate seamless business operations. With a gross floor area of approximately 12,000 square metres, the development offers modern workspaces tailored to evolving business needs.

The facility also offers premium amenities, including office spaces, retail outlets, parking facilities, shared workspaces, and a rooftop cafeteria, creating a dynamic, integrated business environment.

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Irele Tower by Lagos Free Zone

About Lagos Free Zone

Promoted by Singapore-based Tolaram, Lagos Free Zone is the first privately-held deep-sea port-based free trade zone in Nigeria. Centrally located in Lagos State, the commercial hub of West Africa’s largest economy, the zone covers an area of 860 hectares.

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It is fully equipped with world-class infrastructure, a single window clearance for ease of doing business, and is home to Lekki Deep Sea Port, which allows for access to regional and international markets.

For more information, visit www.lagosfreezone.com