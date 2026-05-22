FG approves five new deep seaports to stop Nigeria from losing 70% of cargo business to neighbouring countries (see list of approved sites)

The Federal Government has approved certification processes for five proposed deep seaports as Nigeria moves to stop losing over 70 per cent of cargo traffic to neighbouring African countries.

FG approved compliance processes for five proposed deep seaports.

Nigeria reportedly loses over 70% of cargo traffic to neighbouring countries.

The ports are expected to reduce congestion and attract bigger cargo ships.

Projects could create jobs and increase Nigeria’s trade revenue.

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The Federal Government has approved certification and compliance processes for five proposed deep seaport projects across Nigeria in a move aimed at reducing the country’s heavy loss of cargo traffic to neighbouring African nations.

The government said Nigeria currently loses more than 70 per cent of its import cargo to ports in countries such as Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic because many Nigerian ports are unable to handle very large vessels efficiently.

The disclosure was made by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, who explained that the projects are part of efforts to reposition Nigeria as a major maritime and shipping hub in Africa.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho

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The five proposed deep seaports approved for certification and compliance are:

Badagry Deep Sea Port in Lagos State

Olokola Deep Sea Port in Ogun/Ondo axis

Ibom Deep Sea Port in Akwa Ibom State

Bakassi Deep Sea Port in Cross River State

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Bonny Deep Sea Port in Rivers State

According to officials, the approval means the projects have successfully passed important legal, regulatory and environmental stages required before full development can begin.

Deep seaports are specially designed ports with deeper water channels that can receive larger cargo ships carrying thousands of containers. Many older ports in Nigeria, especially Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos, face congestion and infrastructure problems, making it difficult for some international shipping companies to operate smoothly.

As a result, many ships reportedly prefer to offload goods in neighbouring countries before the cargo is later transported into Nigeria by smaller vessels or trucks. This has led to massive revenue losses for Nigeria over the years.

Government officials believe the new seaports could help reverse the situation by attracting international shipping lines directly into Nigeria. The projects are also expected to reduce delays in cargo clearance, improve trade activities and create thousands of jobs.

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The Badagry Deep Sea Port is considered one of the biggest among the proposed projects and is expected to compete with some of Africa’s largest ports once completed. Authorities previously projected that the port could generate billions of dollars in revenue during its operational lifespan.

The Ibom Deep Sea Port has also been promoted as a strategic gateway for trade in West and Central Africa, while the Bakassi and Bonny projects are expected to strengthen maritime activities in the South-South region.

Despite the approvals, the projects are still expected to require huge financial investments before construction and full operations can commence. Negotiations with private investors and international partners are reportedly ongoing.

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Successful completion of the ports could improve Nigeria’s economy by increasing customs revenue, boosting exports and reducing dependence on foreign ports for cargo handling.