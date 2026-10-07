La Roche-Posay launches Nigeria's first live skin science experience with Living Lab Nigeria

La Roche-Posay has announced Living Lab Nigeria, the country's first live skin science experience, bringing dermatologists, skincare experts and interactive skin education to Lagos on November 5 and 6, 2026.

LAGOS, Nigeria, 7 October 2026 – La Roche-Posay, a dermatological skincare brand, today announced Living Lab Nigeria, its first Living Lab experience in the country and Nigeria’s first live skin science experience. Taking place at Oasis by The Five Palm, Victoria Island, Lagos, the programme will run on 5 and 6 November 2026, bringing together dermatological science, innovation and expert-led skin education.

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Inspired by La Roche-Posay’s Living Lab in Paris, the Nigerian edition will give guests a closer look at the research, formulations and innovations behind the brand. The experience will explore skin concerns including hyperpigmentation, acne, sun exposure, sensitive skin, atopy and skin barrier damage through demonstrations, expert conversations and interactive experiences.

“Skincare has become an increasingly important conversation in Nigeria, but this interest needs to be matched by access to credible information,” said Nadia Amasa, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty. “Living Lab gives us an opportunity to bring our science closer to the Nigerian people. Consumers can ask questions, engage with experts and better understand their skin and the science behind La Roche-Posay products.”

Driven by the demand from the market, Living Lab Nigeria will feature five dedicated Innovation Corners focused on the Mela B3, Anthelios, Effaclar, Cicaplast and Lipikar ranges. From the relationship between UV exposure and pigmentation to acne, skin barrier recovery and sensitive skin, each space will translate a different area of dermatological science into an interactive experience.

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Guests will also experience the Blue House, and go down memory lane of La Roche-Posay’s dermatological research and innovation of over 50 years.

The Scars of Life Cinema welcomes guests to explore the physical and emotional impact that skin conditions can have on people’s lives through a film focused on atopy, atopic-prone skin and the role of Lipikar in its care.

Certified dermatologists and skincare experts will be available for free consultations throughout the public experience, giving guests an opportunity to ask questions and receive expert guidance on their skin concerns. In partnership with Konga Health, the Living Lab will also offer visitors a 15% discount on all purchases at the Pop-Up Store within the venue.

“Many people only see a dermatologist once a skin concern has become difficult to manage, and there is still a great deal of misinformation around concerns such as acne and hyperpigmentation,” said Dr. Folakemi Cole-Adeife, Consultant Physician & Dermatologist, member of the L’Oréal Dermatologist Beauty MedSquad. “Creating spaces where people can engage directly with dermatologists and ask questions about their skin can support better understanding, earlier intervention and more informed skincare choices.”

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The doors to Living Lab Nigeria experience officially opens on the 4th of November 2026 to dermatologists, pharmacists and healthcare professionals, with media representatives interested in attending can click here to register.

Public access to Living Lab Nigeria will be available on the 5th and 6th of November 2026. Entry is free with registration.

For more information on Living Lab Nigeria and registration, visit www.livinglabnigeria.com

About La Roche-Posay

Created by a pharmacist in 1975, La Roche-Posay is present in over 50 countries and is recommended by over 100,000 dermatologists worldwide. It provides a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type, from newborns to cancer patients, from UV protection to repairing severely fragilized skin. La Roche-Posay’s formulas are developed with exclusive Selenium-rich thermal spring water, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties.

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Developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients at optimal concentrations, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. La Roche-Posay understands that skin health has a profound impact on overall wellbeing and works alongside the medical community to advance dermatology and pioneer new approaches to care. Committed to the skin we live in and the planet we live on. Since 2023, all products are manufactured in factories using 100% renewable energy.