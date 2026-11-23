Chelsea told changes they must make to achieve season goals

Renowned pundit and former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher discussed Chelsea's chances of competing high up the table.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has warned Chelsea that they must sign an authoritative centre-back in the January transfer window if they are to salvage their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes.

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Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football today, November 23, Carragher delivered a blunt verdict on Xabi Alonso's backline after Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United left the Blues eighth in the Premier League on 16 points, five adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

What Carragher said

Carragher argued that Chelsea's current central defensive options lack the physicality and leadership required to sustain a top-four challenge.

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"Chelsea have got a massive problem at centre-back and if they don't change it in January, they're going to have a big problem in terms of where they feel they should be this season with the Champions League," Carragher said.

He singled out recent individual errors from Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana as evidence that the pairing cannot be trusted over a full campaign.

"Colwill at Sunderland against Brobbey gave the penalty away, and the manager took him off at half-time. Fofana's performance against Man United, especially in the first half, was one of the worst you'll see from a centre-back this season," he said. "As a partnership, this will never work because they're not physical enough and there's no real leader there."

Carragher also dismissed summer signing Maxence Lacroix as a long-term solution, insisting the club's hierarchy must recruit a commanding organiser.

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"Lacroix is a decent player, that's a sticking plaster until the next transfer window in January or the end of the season," he said. "Until they sign that dominant centre-back and leader, they've got absolutely no chance of achieving anything."

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Chelsea's recent slide

Carragher's critique follows a sharp downturn in form that has seen Chelsea lose three of their last four Premier League fixtures.

Against Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Emmanuel Emegha gave Alonso's side a 25th-minute lead before Noah Okafor equalised three minutes later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a 53rd-minute penalty, Okafor struck again in the 58th minute, and Brenden Aaronson added a fourth in stoppage time.

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That collapse came two weeks after a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on November 8, when Colwill fouled Brian Brobbey to concede a 36th-minute penalty converted by Enzo Le Fée and was substituted at half-time.

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Even during Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Manchester United on October 31, Fofana endured a shaky opening 45 minutes in the first of three consecutive league games missed by Lacroix.

Lacroix, who arrived from Crystal Palace for a reported £51 million in July, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during Chelsea's EFL Cup fourth-round penalty shootout loss at Liverpool on October 28.

Across their opening 11 league matches, the Blues have kept just two clean sheets and conceded 20 goals, leaving them with the joint-fourth worst defensive record in the division.

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January transfer options

Chelsea's persistent vulnerability at the back comes despite heavy expenditure in that department since the BlueCo consortium completed its takeover in May 2022.

Over the past four years, the club spent roughly £227.5 million on central defenders, signing Kalidou Koulibaly (£33 million) and Fofana (£70 million) in 2022, Benoît Badiashile (£35 million) and Axel Disasi (£38.5 million) in 2023, Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer in 2024, and Lacroix (£51 million) in 2026.

With Koulibaly, Disasi, Badiashile, and Adarabioyo having all moved on to Al Hilal, Crystal Palace, Napoli, and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, Alonso has been left reliant on Colwill, Fofana, Lacroix, and 20-year-old academy graduate Josh Acheampong.