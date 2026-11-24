Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has strongly criticised Mauricio Pochettino for his team selection in the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Gerrard believes Pochettino made a grave error by leaving Harry Maguire on the bench for the game at Anfield.

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Speaking on The Overlap, the ex-Liverpool captain took aim at the new United manager’s decision to start Matthijs de Ligt ahead of Maguire in his first game in charge.

De Ligt, who had been out for nearly a year with an injury, struggled early on and was involved in the build-up to Leny Yoro’s eighth-minute red card.

🚨 Steven Gerrard on Pochettino’s lineup vs Liverpool: “I thought he got it WRONG in the back line.” “Starting De Ligt in the biggest game of the season… someone who hadn’t played since last November.” “Harry Maguire is United’s BEST defender right now. He should have started. He made a difference when he came on.” Brutal take. 🔴 — MatchGoal Central (@MatchGoaal) November 23, 2026

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“I thought he got it wrong,” Gerrard said.

“I thought he got it wrong in the back line. I think to start someone in a game of that magnitude, it’s the biggest game in the country.

“To play someone that hadn’t played since last November… Forget the youngsters that are maybe not ready at the moment. Matthijs de Ligt’s been out for a year.

"Harry Maguire’s their best defender at the moment. He should have started the game, and he made a difference when he came on.

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"He was putting his body on the line. He made a great block… And I’ve watched Manchester United a lot this season, and he’s having a go. He’s the one who is rolling up his sleeves and having a go.

"Okay, he hasn’t been perfect, but to not play him and put De Ligt in before him, I thought it was a bit disrespectful.”

Liverpool dominated the match, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Muñoz sealing a comprehensive victory.

Up next for Pochettino and Manchester United is a trip to Portugal to face Sporting in the UEFA Champions League.

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