Yoruba Nollywood actress Adenike Abike Babajide, known as Anike Sinleke, has passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Yoruba actress Adenike Abike Babajide, popularly known as Anike Sinleke, has died after battling ovarian cancer.

Her colleague Bukky Fagbuyi announced her death after she failed to appear for a scheduled Instagram Live interview.

Sinleke also founded the Sisi Eko beauty pageant, which promoted Lagos culture and heritage.

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Nollywood actress Adenike Abike Babajide, popularly known as Anike Sinleke, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Her colleague Bukky Fagbuyi announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, 22 November. Fagbuyi, who hosts the Instagram Live programme Rubbin Minds With Bukky, said Sinleke had been scheduled to appear as a guest that day.

"Unfortunately, Nollywood actress Adenike Abike Babajide, a.k.a. Anike Sinleke, who was supposed to join us today… has passed after a battle with ovarian cancer," she wrote, closing with a prayer for her soul to rest in peace.

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Sinleke, who worked mainly in the Yoruba film industry, built her career under veteran actor Remmy Shitta and collaborated with filmmaker Deji Adenuga. She also worked in production, according to reports, and stepped back from acting to complete her Higher National Diploma (HND).

Away from the screen, she was known for promoting Lagos culture and empowering young women. She founded the Sisi Eko beauty pageant around 2011, with support from the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy. The pageant gave contestants a platform to show off their knowledge of the city's heritage, as well as their talent and ambition.

Her death drew tributes from fans, particularly within the Yoruba film community. Her family has not made a public statement, and details of her illness, her age and funeral arrangements have not been released.

Sinleke is the latest in a string of Yoruba film industry figures to die of cancer in recent months.

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Actress and filmmaker Temitope Osoba died in early August at 40 after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, which she had spoken about publicly. She had acted since 2005 and appeared in films including Ogun Mi and Gucci Girls.

Later that month, on 23 August, veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, died after reportedly battling stage-four cancer.