Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Galatasaray

Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Galatasaray

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has confirmed that Victor Osimhen will miss Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa as the Nigerian striker continues his recovery from knee surgery.

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Scans revealed a loose fragment in the joint, and he underwent arthroscopic surgery on November 7 to remove it.

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Although Osimhen has resumed light gym sessions and indoor rehabilitation under the supervision of the club’s medical team, he has not yet returned to full team training.

Buruk indicated that the club is taking a cautious approach and will continue to monitor his progress over the coming days, with a possible return targeted for the Süper Lig derby against Beşiktaş.

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Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Buruk said: “Osimhen will not be with us tomorrow.”

“For the next match, the Beşiktaş derby, we can assess the progress for Osimhen and Sallai.

"There is a six-day gap in between. But right now, the only candidate seems to be Jakobs. If he can train, he might be in the squad tomorrow.”

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Meanwhile, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said Osimhen’s absence would not blunt Galatasaray’s attack.

Victor Osimhen picked up the injury in the UCL.

“Osimhen is a very important striker; Leao is a very good winger, but they have other players who can replace them in their structure.

"For me, the most important feature of the Galatasaray team is how they play collectively and their energy in their stadium,” he said.