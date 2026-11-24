UCL: Will Osimhen play against Aston Villa? - Galatasaray boss delivers update
The Super Eagles forward sustained a left-knee injury during Galatasaray’s 2-0 Champions League win over VfB Stuttgart on November 3.
Scans revealed a loose fragment in the joint, and he underwent arthroscopic surgery on November 7 to remove it.
Although Osimhen has resumed light gym sessions and indoor rehabilitation under the supervision of the club’s medical team, he has not yet returned to full team training.
Buruk indicated that the club is taking a cautious approach and will continue to monitor his progress over the coming days, with a possible return targeted for the Süper Lig derby against Beşiktaş.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Buruk said: “Osimhen will not be with us tomorrow.”
“For the next match, the Beşiktaş derby, we can assess the progress for Osimhen and Sallai.
"There is a six-day gap in between. But right now, the only candidate seems to be Jakobs. If he can train, he might be in the squad tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said Osimhen’s absence would not blunt Galatasaray’s attack.
“Osimhen is a very important striker; Leao is a very good winger, but they have other players who can replace them in their structure.
"For me, the most important feature of the Galatasaray team is how they play collectively and their energy in their stadium,” he said.
Aston Villa are sixth in the league phase with nine points, while Galatasaray are 18th on six points after four matches.