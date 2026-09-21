King Oyo of Tooro poses during an official royal event as one of Africa's most recognisable traditional monarchs

King Oyo of Tooro poses during an official royal event as one of Africa's most recognisable traditional monarchs

Imagine starting work at age 3! The incredible story of King Oyo, the world's youngest monarch, whose death has now sparked a royal family drama

King Oyo of Tooro, who became the world's youngest reigning monarch at just three years old, has died at 34. His death has triggered a succession dispute within Uganda's royal family.

King Oyo became the world's youngest reigning monarch after ascending the Tooro throne at just three years old in 1995.

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He died on August 27, 2026, aged 34, while receiving treatment for cancer in the United States.

Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma has been chosen as the next Omukama, but the decision has sparked opposition within the royal family.

Uganda's traditional kings have no political power, instead serving as cultural leaders who promote heritage, education, and community development.

Imagine becoming a king before you even started nursery school.

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That was the reality for King Oyo of Tooro, who made history in 1995 when he became the world's youngest reigning monarch at just three years old. Now, more than three decades later, the Ugandan royal has died at the age of 34, bringing an end to one of Africa's most remarkable royal stories.

His death has also opened the door to a fresh royal succession battle that is already dividing members of his family.

How King Oyo became king at just three years old

King Oyo became the world's youngest reigning monarch after ascending the Tooro throne at just three years old in 1995.

Born Rukirabasaija Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV on April 16, 1992, Oyo inherited the throne after the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III, in 1995.

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A week after his father's burial, the toddler was officially crowned the 13th Omukama (King) of the Kingdom of Tooro, making him the youngest reigning monarch anywhere in the world.

His coronation wasn't just a simple ceremony.

It included ancient Batooro traditions such as a symbolic battle at the palace gates and rituals meant to confirm his royal bloodline. After the ceremonies, he entered Karuziika Palace as king and was served his first royal meal, made up of millet dough.

Because he was only three, the kingdom appointed three regents to help oversee cultural affairs until he was old enough to carry out his responsibilities.

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But wait... Uganda has a president. So why are there kings?

It's a question many people outside Uganda ask.

Uganda is a republic led by an elected president, Yoweri Museveni, but the country also recognises several traditional kingdoms, including Tooro.

The kingdoms were abolished in 1967 before being restored in 1993.

However, they returned with one important condition.

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Their kings would no longer govern politically.

Instead, they serve as cultural leaders, helping preserve traditions, promote tourism, encourage education and support development within their communities.

That was the role King Oyo performed throughout his 31-year reign.

For many young people from the Batooro community, he was the only king they had ever known.

University graduate and cultural ambassador

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King Oyo graduated from the University of Winchester in 2013 while balancing his role as the cultural leader of the Tooro Kingdom.

Away from the throne, King Oyo also focused on education.

In 2013, he graduated from the University of Winchester in the United Kingdom with a bachelor's degree.

Throughout his reign, he represented the Tooro Kingdom at cultural and international events while promoting development initiatives in western Uganda.

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was also known to have maintained close ties with the kingdom and supported palace renovation projects during Oyo's childhood.

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King Oyo dies at 34

On August 27, 2026, rumours about King Oyo's health flooded Ugandan social media.

Earlier reports had been dismissed by palace officials, but later that night, Tooro Kingdom confirmed the sad news.

The king died in the United States while receiving treatment for cancer. He was 34 years old.

Reacting to the loss, Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki described it as "an immeasurable loss" to both the royal family and the people of Tooro.

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Ugandan minister Margaret Annet Muhanga also announced that one million trees would be planted during the mourning period in honour of the late monarch.

The next king... and the family disagreement

Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma was announced as the next Omukama following King Oyo's death.

Following King Oyo's death, the Babito royal clan moved quickly to choose a successor.

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The clan announced Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a television presenter and royal cousin of the late king, as the next Omukama.

Unlike political elections, succession in the Tooro Kingdom is decided by members of the royal clan, with 21 elders overseeing the process.

But not everyone agrees with the decision.

King Oyo's sister, together with his aunt, Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, publicly rejected the announcement.

Speaking after the selection was announced, they said:

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"I'd like to start by refuting the information that was provided today by the Babito."

The family argues that King Oyo left behind a will explaining how he wanted the succession handled.

That disagreement has now raised fresh questions about how traditional African monarchies balance centuries-old customs with modern family expectations.