FCT police detained about 300 people during a security operation targeting locations identified as potential crime hotspots.

FCT police detained about 300 people during a security operation targeting locations identified as potential crime hotspots.

About 300 detained as police raid suspected crime hotspots across Abuja, recover knives, drugs and toy gun

About 300 people were detained after Abuja police raided suspected crime hotspots amid a crackdown on robbery, theft and ‘one-chance’ operations.

About 300 people were taken into custody during a September 19 police operation across the FCT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police reported recovering knives, a toy gun, cannabis and other illicit drugs.

Those detained are being screened, with police saying people cleared of wrongdoing will be released.

A weekend security sweep across Abuja has put about 300 people in police custody after officers searched locations the Federal Capital Territory Police Command considers vulnerable to criminal activity.

Detained individuals sit together on the ground outside a police station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operation took place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, as police teams moved into several parts of the Federal Capital Territory as part of a wider effort to disrupt robbery, one-chance, and other crimes.

Police searched shanties, uncompleted buildings, and other areas they had identified as potential crime hotspots. The command said the operation also produced several exhibits, including knives, a toy firearm, cannabis and other illicit drugs.

A collection of suspected illicit drugs, syrup bottles, and wrapped packets recovered during the police operation.

Exhibits, including scissors, knives, and suspected illicit substances displayed on a table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FCT Police Command said it is screening and profiling the people detained. Anyone against whom investigators establish an offence is expected to face prosecution, while those cleared during the process are to be released.

Superintendent Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, announced the operation in a statement issued on Sunday.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh

It comes as the command continues to focus on crimes that have moved to Abuja's roads and residential areas, a security concern, particularly robbery, theft and so-called “one-chance” operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In June 2026, Premium Times reported that the Nigeria Police Force released a documentary detailing an 18-month investigation into a suspected “one-chance” syndicate operating in Abuja.

Police alleged that the network had robbed, kidnapped and extorted commuters and said about 45 victims had reported falling prey to the syndicate since 2025.

The crackdown also follows a July case reported by Pulse in which FCT police said they dismantled a suspected “one-chance” kidnapping syndicate and recovered ₦8.8 million allegedly paid as ransom after a woman was abducted.

READ NEXT: How scammers used fake FRSC traffic fine spam messages to steal millions of naira from Nigerians

This recent raid was not an isolated sweep but part of a continuing attempt to identify and disrupt places and networks associated with street-level crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, said the command would maintain intelligence-led operations in areas considered potential criminal hideouts. He also warned residents about illicit drug use, saying substance abuse can contribute to violent and criminal behaviour.

FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi

The commissioner directed officers involved in the operation to conduct themselves within the law and specifically warned against extortion, intimidation, harassment and unlawful demands for money.