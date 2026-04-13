Seven longest-reigning traditional rulers in Nigerian history and what sets them apart

A look at seven Nigerian traditional rulers who stayed on their thrones for decades, exploring the political, cultural, and personal factors behind their long reigns.

Nigeria has had many kings. But only a handful have managed to hold their thrones for decades, outlasting military coups, civilian governments, political enemies, and in some cases, formal deposition orders.

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What kept them there reveals as much about power in Nigeria as it does about the men themselves.

Nigeria’s traditional rulers have held influence across decades of political change, with some reigns lasting over 50 years.

1. Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (Awujale of Ijebuland)

Installed on 2 April 1960, the same year Nigeria gained independence, Oba Adetona's 65-year reign is one of the most dramatic survival stories in Nigerian royal history.

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By 1982, he had been formally deposed by the Ogun State government following a commission of inquiry into his conduct.

Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, whose reign began in 1960 and lasted over six decades.

His reinstatement came from an unlikely source: the military coup of 31 December 1983 brought Brigadier Oladipo Diya, a fellow Ijebu son, to power as Military Governor of Ogun State.

A High Court nullified the deposition. The military administration respected the ruling, and Oba Adetona returned to his throne, where he remained for another 41 years until his death in July 2025.

Palace of Awujale of Ijebu Land. Ijebu Ode.

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A military coup saved his reign, and the courts finished the job.

2. Igwe Kenneth Orizu III (Igwe of Nnewi)

Installed on 6 February 1963, Igwe Orizu III celebrated his 100th birthday in October 2025 and remains on the throne today, making him the longest-reigning monarch on this list and one of the longest-serving kings in the world.

His reign has survived everything Nigeria has been through for over six decades. He became the first Nigerian king to abolish the Osu caste system, freeing an entire class of people long treated as outcasts within Igbo society.

Igwe Kenneth Orizu III of Nnewi, one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs.

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When a political crisis threatened Nnewi, he let the community name him, and they chose General of Peace. A king who gives his people dignity rarely has to fight to keep his throne.

3. Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III (Alaafin of Oyo)

Oba Adeyemi became the Alaafin of Oyo in 1970 and reigned for 51 years until he died in 2022, the longest reign of any Alaafin in modern recorded history.

What sustained him was not just the weight of history behind his stool but his extraordinary ability to remain relevant across every political era Nigeria passed through.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo, who remained politically influential across military and civilian governments.

General Murtala Mohammed included him in Nigeria's official hajj delegation in 1975. He served as Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodiyo University from 1980 to 1992.

General Ibrahim Babangida appointed him Amir-ul-Hajj in 1990. President Buhari made him Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri in 2021. Across military and civilian governments, the Alaafin made himself impossible to ignore.

4. Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi (Soun of Ogbomosho)

Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosho, who redefined traditional authority in his kingdom.

Oba Oyewumi became the Soun of Ogbomosho in 1973 after receiving 92 out of 94 votes from the kingmakers and reigned for 48 years until his death in December 2021.

His most defining act came early: he became the first Soun to wear a beaded crown, a privilege traditionally reserved for higher-ranking monarchs.

Yoruba beaded crown

Ogbomosho had long been considered within the sphere of the Oyo Empire, meaning its ruler was not entitled to the crown. He wore it anyway.

The boldness of that early statement set the tone for nearly five decades of uncontested authority.

5. Alhaji Shehu Idris (Emir of Zazzau)

Alhaji Shehu Idris began his career as a schoolteacher in Zaria, later becoming private secretary to the Emir before him and then secretary to the Zaria Native Authority Council.

Alhaji Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau, who rose through administrative ranks before becoming monarch.

By 1973, he was district head. When the emirship became vacant in 1975, his deep institutional knowledge made him the natural successor.

He reigned for 45 years, the longest in Zazzau's history, until his death in September 2020. His path to the throne was not through inheritance alone but through patient, deliberate proximity to power over decades.

6. Oba Erediauwa (Oba of Benin)

Oba Erediauwa reigned over the Benin Kingdom from 1979 until his death in April 2016, 37 years on one of Nigeria's most ancient and spiritually significant thrones.

Oba Erediauwa of Benin, whose reign blended sacred authority with modern accessibility.

In Benin tradition, the Oba is not merely a ruler but the representative of the supreme deity, believed to hold the power to bless or curse.

That theological foundation had protected the Benin throne for centuries before Erediauwa.

Oba Erediauwa of Benin reigned for 37 years

What made him stand out was combining this sacred authority with openness by normalising access to the palace and cultivating a media-friendly image that brought the kingdom into the modern era without diminishing its mystique.

7. Oba Okunade Sijuwade (Ooni of Ife)

Oba Sijuwade became the Ooni of Ife in December 1980 and reigned for 35 years until he died in 2015. He stepped into a role already charged with tension.

The question of which Yoruba monarch held supreme authority had never been fully settled, and his rivalry with the Alaafin of Oyo played out publicly for decades.

Ooni of Ife Palace

What protected his throne was Ile-Ife's unassailable position as the spiritual source of Yoruba civilisation.

His coronation was attended by the Emir of Kano, the Oba of Benin, and representatives of the British Crown. That symbolic weight, once established, proved nearly impossible to challenge.

Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Ooni of Ife, whose coronation drew global attention.

Across these seven reigns, the traditional rulers who lasted were not simply those with the most ancient thrones or the most feared names.

They were the ones who understood the era they were living in and adapted without losing themselves in the process.