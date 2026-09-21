Dark rain clouds hover over a flooded Nigerian street as vehicles navigate heavy rainfall during a severe thunderstorm

Dark rain clouds hover over a flooded Nigerian street as vehicles navigate heavy rainfall during a severe thunderstorm

NiMet says thunderstorms will hit many parts of Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday

NiMet has warned Nigerians to prepare for thunderstorms and rainfall across many states from Monday to Wednesday, with strong winds expected before some storms. Here's the full weather outlook.

NiMet predicts thunderstorms and rainfall across many Nigerian states from Monday to Wednesday.

Strong winds may occur before thunderstorms, prompting safety warnings for residents.

Northern, North-Central and Southern states are all expected to experience varying levels of rainfall during the three-day period.

NiMet advised motorists, residents and airline operators to take precautions and monitor weather updates regularly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria's rainy season is showing no signs of slowing down, and if you've been praying for your clothes to dry outside, you may need another plan.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in many parts of the country from Monday through Wednesday, warning that some of the storms could be accompanied by strong winds.

The agency released the weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja and advised Nigerians to stay alert as the changing weather could affect travel, electricity, and outdoor activities.

Monday weather forecast

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heavy downpours flooded major roads and caused significant traffic delays across several southern states.

According to NiMet, residents in parts of Taraba and Kebbi states should expect thunderstorms with light rainfall on Monday morning.

As the day progresses, more states across the North-East, including parts of Kaduna, Taraba, and Kebbi, are expected to experience scattered thunderstorms with moderate rainfall.

For the North-Central region, only parts of Niger State are expected to receive light morning rainfall before thunderstorms spread across most parts of the region later in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday: More rain spreads across the country

In southern Nigeria, Monday morning will mostly be cloudy, with isolated thunderstorms and light rain expected in parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River. More thunderstorms with light rain are expected across the region later in the day.

On Tuesday morning, NiMet expects patches of cloud over northern Nigeria, while parts of Taraba State could experience thunderstorms and light rain.

By afternoon and evening, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in most parts of the northern states.

The agency said: “For the North-Central region, partly cloudy skies are expected during the morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau States.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southern states are also expected to experience mostly cloudy weather in the morning before thunderstorms and light rainfall affect parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, and several states in the South-South.

Wednesday forecast

By Wednesday morning, NiMet predicts partly cloudy skies across northern Nigeria, but thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected in parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba.

The rain is then expected to spread to most northern states later in the day.

For the North-Central region, isolated thunderstorms and light rain are expected in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, and Nasarawa before moderate rainfall extends to many areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southern Nigeria is also expected to experience cloudy skies in the morning, followed by widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall later in the day.

NiMet issues safety warning

Residents secured outdoor items after NiMet warned that strong winds could precede thunderstorms.

Beyond the rain itself, NiMet warned that strong winds could come before thunderstorms, making conditions dangerous in some locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency advised Nigerians to secure loose objects around their homes to prevent damage.

“The public should take adequate precaution and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision,” NiMet said.

Motorists were also warned against driving during heavy rainfall because of poor visibility and flooded roads.

The agency further advised residents to disconnect electrical appliances during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under tall trees.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees,” the agency advised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NiMet also urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather information before flights for better planning.