Nigeria records first tele-robotic surgery as surgeon in Ogun State remotely removes cancerous kidney tumor from patient in Abuja using satellite internet service.

Nigeria records first tele-robotic surgery as surgeon in Ogun State remotely removes cancerous kidney tumor from patient in Abuja using satellite internet service.

Surgeon in Ogun remotely removes cancerous kidney from patient in Abuja using surgical robot in Nigeria’s first tele-robotic surgery

Nigeria records its first tele-robotic surgery as a surgeon in Ogun remotely removes a cancerous kidney from a patient at a hospital in Abuja.

A surgeon in Ogun remotely operated on a patient in Abuja using a surgical robot.

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The operation removed a kidney affected by a cancerous tumour.

Starlink and MTN connectivity helped transmit the surgeon's commands in real time.

The procedure was described as Nigeria's first tele-robotic surgery and the first telesurgery in West Africa.

Nigeria has recorded its first tele-robotic surgery after a surgeon in Ogun State remotely operated on a patient in Abuja to remove a kidney affected by a cancerous tumour.

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The groundbreaking procedure was performed on Saturday, September 19, 2026, through a collaboration between Redeemer’s Health Village (RHV) in Ogun State, RoboMed Global and Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja.

The patient remained at Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja while Professor Obi Ekwenna-Davis, a professor of urology and transplantation and co-founder of RoboMed Global, performed the operation remotely from a Toumai robotic surgical console at RHV in Ogun State.

The procedure was a robot-assisted right radical nephrectomy, an operation in which the affected kidney is removed. In this case, the kidney had been affected by a cancerous tumour.

What made the procedure unusual was that the surgeon and patient were in completely different locations. Instead of the surgeon physically standing beside the patient, his movements at the robotic console were transmitted to the surgical robot at the Abuja hospital in real time.

Tele-robotic surgery, also known as remote surgery, allows a surgeon to operate on a patient from another physical location through robotic equipment, telecommunications and real-time transmission of data.

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The operation lasted about three hours, with brief pauses during the procedure to ensure that the equipment and communication systems were functioning properly. Ekwenna-Davis said the patient was in good condition after the operation and was expected to be discharged within 24 hours.

The operation was not performed by a robot acting on its own. The robotic system was controlled by the surgeon, while medical teams were involved at the locations where the surgeon and patient were situated.

Ekwenna-Davis said the successful procedure demonstrated that telesurgery could be performed safely between different parts of Nigeria and potentially across international borders.

“Distance should never decide who receives safe surgery; this is what safe and trusted surgery looks like,” he said.

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The development is significant for Nigeria because highly specialised medical treatment often requires patients to travel long distances or outside the country to access certain specialists.

According to Ekwenna-Davis, the technology could allow Nigerians to receive specialist surgical expertise without having to travel abroad. It could also create opportunities for Nigerian medical professionals in the diaspora to provide expertise to patients back home remotely.

Dr Adedamola Dada, Chief Executive Officer of Redeemer’s Health Village, described the procedure as the first telesurgery in West Africa.

He said the initiative was designed to demonstrate how modern healthcare technology could improve access to specialised treatment in Nigeria and help reduce medical tourism.

The operation used Starlink connectivity, with MTN providing backup connectivity, according to reports. Reliable communication was critical because the surgeon's commands had to reach the robotic system in Abuja in real time.

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Dada acknowledged that connectivity remained one of the challenges that would have to be addressed as telesurgery expands. Weather conditions, the quality of equipment and the availability of trained medical personnel could all affect the technology's reliability.

The achievement also builds on Redeemer’s Health Village's recent investment in robotic surgery. Earlier in September, the hospital announced its first robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgery, with Ekwenna-Davis explaining that robotic systems allow surgeons to operate through smaller incisions while providing enhanced visualisation and precision.

The Federal Government had previously backed RHV's robotic surgery programme, with the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, describing the programme as a step towards improving advanced healthcare delivery and reducing medical tourism. The ministry said the programme involved an investment of about $4 million and included training for Nigerian medical professionals.

Ekwenna-Davis said a robotic academy would also be established to train surgeons and other medical professionals. According to him, the programme aims to train at least 150 surgeons within two years.

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Dr Ibrahim Wada, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Nisa Premier Hospital, said the Abuja facility had been a centre for robotic surgery in West Africa since November 2025.

He described the remote operation as an example of what could happen when Nigerian medical institutions collaborate, noting that the patient received specialist surgical expertise without leaving Abuja.

The chairman of RHV's board, Dr Kunle Onakoya, also stressed that robotic surgery does not mean robots independently perform operations. He explained that the robot remains under the control of a human surgeon, with the technology magnifying the surgeon's movements and providing greater precision.

Redeemer’s Health Village is a 300-bed multispecialty hospital established by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.