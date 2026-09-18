President Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses the nation while balancing her presidential duties with personal mourning

President Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses the nation while balancing her presidential duties with personal mourning

President Samia’s Idda: Can Tanzania’s leader mourn her husband and still run the country?

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan is mourning her husband Hafid Amir Hassan’s death. Here is what Islamic law says about Idda and whether she can continue her presidential duties during the mourning period.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is mourning the death of her husband, Hafid Amir Hassan.

In Islam, widows observe Idda, a mourning and waiting period that lasts four months and ten days.

Religious scholars have different views on whether a widow should remain at home throughout Idda.

Tanzania’s Mufti says observing Idda does not stop President Samia from performing her duties as head of state.

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When a person becomes president, the job rarely comes with a pause button. Even during personal loss, national responsibilities continue.

That is the situation Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan finds herself in after the death of her husband, Hafidh Amir Hassan.

Apart from being the country’s leader, President Samia is also a widow who, according to Islamic tradition, enters a mourning period known as Idda (ʿiddah) after the death of her husband.

Now, many people in Tanzania and beyond are asking one question: Can she observe Idda and still continue as president?

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What is Idda and how long does it last?

In Islam, when a woman’s husband dies, she observes a waiting and mourning period called Idda.

For a widow who is not pregnant, the period lasts four lunar months and ten days.

During this time, Islamic teachings generally require the widow to mourn and avoid certain forms of beautification, including wearing jewellery, using perfume, or doing things considered adornments.

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The period also serves as a time of respect for the deceased husband and, in Islamic law, helps establish issues relating to lineage and possible pregnancy.

If a woman is pregnant when her husband dies, her Idda continues until she gives birth.

Does Idda mean a widow cannot leave her house?

This is where different interpretations come in.

Some Islamic scholars hold a stricter view that a widow should remain in her home throughout Idda except when there is a genuine need.

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Others say that necessary responsibilities, work, seeking medical care, or important obligations can be reasons for leaving the house during the mourning period.

According to Islamic guidance from some scholars, leaving the house during widowhood Idda is not automatically forbidden.

So what happens when the widow is a president?

President Samia is not just any widow. She is also Tanzania’s head of state, responsible for leading millions of citizens.

The question around her situation is whether religious mourning requirements can affect her ability to perform presidential duties.

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Tanzania’s Mufti has reportedly addressed the issue, saying that observing Idda does not prevent President Samia from carrying out her responsibilities as president.

In other words, the religious obligation and her constitutional role do not necessarily clash.

She can mourn her husband while continuing to lead the country.

President Samia has not publicly spoken about observing Idda

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Citizens gathered in Dar es Salaam to offer prayers and support for the President during her period of loss.

While the discussion has generated attention, President Samia has not publicly confirmed details about how she intends to observe Idda.

However, the conversation has opened a wider discussion about how women in leadership positions balance personal religious obligations with public responsibilities.