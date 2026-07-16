Kano Hisbah bans movie distribution on mobile phones to protect Islamic values

The Kano State Hisbah Board has banned the downloading and distribution of movies through mobile phones across the state as part of efforts to uphold public morality and preserve Islamic values.

Kano Hisbah bans movie downloads and distribution via mobile phones.

The directive applies across all 44 local government areas in the state.

Board says the move is intended to protect public morality and uphold Islamic values.

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The directive, which takes immediate effect across Kano's 44 local government areas, was announced on Thursday by the Deputy Commander General of the board, Dr Mujahid Aminuddeen.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement where Aminuddeen confirmed that the board had prohibited the downloading and distribution of movies through mobile phones across the state.

“The Hisbah board has banned downloading and distribution of movies through mobile phones across the 44 local government areas in the state,” he said.

According to the board, the decision followed complaints that some operators were using mobile phones to circulate pornographic films and other video content considered inconsistent with Islamic teachings and the state's cultural values.

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The board also said it had begun enforcement of the directive across the state.

“The board has deployed its personnel to monitor compliance through routine patrols and enforcement operations across the state. Anyone found violating the directive will face legal action in accordance with the laws of Kano State,” the Deputy Commander stated.

The Kano State Hisbah Board is an Islamic moral enforcement agency established by the state government to promote compliance with Sharia principles. Over the years, it has introduced several measures aimed at regulating public conduct, entertainment, and other activities it considers contrary to Islamic values.

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Over the past few years, the Kano State Hisbah Board has intensified its enforcement of Sharia-aligned public morality codes through several strict social regulations.

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Key directives include a ban on the use of headed mannequins by tailors and boutique owners to prevent the depiction of "idolatrous" human forms, and a prohibition on using the term "Black Friday" for promotional sales. Hisbah enforcement officers have also arrested people accused of eating during the Ramadan season.