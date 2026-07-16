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Filmhouse Group and The Special Foundation partner to bring the Magic of Toy Story 5 to children

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 19:34 - 16 July 2026
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(L-R) Mifa Adejumo, Ene Dan-Ugo, Seyi Akinwale, Kene Okwuosa, Roli Edoja, Mojisola Oladapo, Perfect Oyagwa, and Onu Jennifer
Filmhouse Group, in partnership with The Special Foundation, welcomed children from Roydek Academy and Waslat Schools to Filmhouse Cinemas, Circle Mall, on Tuesday, 14 July, for a special screening of Toy Story 5.
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Anchored on the theme, Every Kid Has A Toy In Their Story, the event marked the first collaboration between Filmhouse Group and The Special Foundation, bringing children together for a memorable cinema experience centred on storytelling, imagination, shared moments and the magic of cinema.

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Kene Okwuosa, Group, CEO, Filmhouse Group and the kids
Seyi Akinwale, Co-Founder, The Special Foundation
Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer, Filmhouse Group
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For many of the children, it was their first visit to a cinema, making the experience a memorable introduction to the big screen. The children enjoyed an exclusive screening of

Toy Story 5, distributed in Nigeria by FilmOne Entertainment, alongside refreshments and a thoughtfully curated programme that created moments of excitement, laughter and connection throughout the day. 

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of Filmhouse Group and The Special Foundation to creating meaningful opportunities for children through experiences that inspire curiosity, creativity and confidence. By opening its doors to young audiences, the partnership demonstrated how cinema can serve as a platform for connection, learning and lasting memories. 

The Toy Story 5 screening also reinforces Filmhouse Group's commitment to extending the impact of cinema beyond entertainment by creating meaningful experiences for children through its community engagement initiatives. As part of this ongoing commitment, the Group aims to provide 1,000 children with access to the magic of cinema through a series of screenings and experiences designed to inspire, entertain and create lasting memories.

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