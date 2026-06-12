From resistance to power: Where the key figures of June 12 ended up

As Nigeria marks another June 12, here is where key figures from the country's most significant democracy struggle ended up more than three decades later.

June 12 remains one of the defining moments in Nigeria's democratic history, more than three decades after the 1993 election was annulled.

Key figures from the struggle took sharply different paths, from activism and exile to ministerial appointments and the presidency.

Some, including MKO Abiola and Gani Fawehinmi, became enduring symbols of the movement, while others remain subjects of debate and controversy.

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Every June 12, Nigeria remembers the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest in the country's history and the political crisis that followed its annulment.

More than three decades later, many of the people who shaped that struggle have taken very different paths. Some became presidents and ministers. Some remained activists until their deaths. Others spent years defending decisions they would later publicly regret.

Here is where some of the most important figures connected to June 12 ended up.

MKO Abiola: The winner who never became president

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Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election. The military annulled the results. He declared himself president in June 1994, was arrested for treason, and spent four years in detention without trial. He died on July 7, 1998, the same day he was scheduled to meet with US officials pushing for his release. The official cause of death was a heart attack. His family and supporters never accepted that.

Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola

His daughter Hafsat Abiola founded the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND), named after her mother, and remains active in democracy and women's rights advocacy. His son Kola Abiola entered partisan politics in 2022, joining the Peoples Redemption Party, both keeping the Abiola name in circulation.

Ibrahim Babangida: The man who annulled the election

The man who annulled the election turns 85 in August. He has never faced a court, never been charged, and never left public life with anything less than the deference due a former head of state.

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Ibrahim Babangida

In February 2025, he published a memoir titled A Journey in Service in which he described the annulment as a mistake and said Abiola genuinely won. The book was launched at a major event attended by Nigeria's political class. The regret came 32 years after the fact and cost him nothing.

Wole Soyinka: Still demanding answers

Nigeria's Nobel laureate was among the most visible voices against the Abacha regime, went into exile, and has never stopped talking. As recently as June 2025, he was at Freedom Park in Lagos calling on President Tinubu to reopen investigations into the unsolved killings of Kudirat Abiola, Bola Ige, and journalist Dele Giwa.

Wole Soyinka

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He accepted national honours from the Tinubu administration, a decision that drew some criticism from activists who felt it legitimised a government with its own credibility questions. He remains the last major living voice from the original struggle, still publicly demanding accountability.

Bola Tinubu: From NADECO activist to president

Tinubu was a NADECO member who fled Nigeria during the Abacha years and returned after the 1999 transition. He became governor of Lagos, built one of Nigeria's most powerful political machines, and won the 2023 presidential election. He is now the president of the country he once helped protest into existence.

That arc would be remarkable enough on its own. But Tinubu has also faced persistent unresolved allegations throughout his political career, including questions about his academic credentials from Chicago State University, which became a major controversy during the 2023 election cycle, and earlier drug-related forfeiture proceedings in the United States in the 1990s.

President Bola Tinubu

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NADECO itself, the same organisation he once belonged to, publicly called on him to resign over the certificate allegations. None of them resulted in prosecution.

Adeyinka Adebayo: The soldier who joined the resistance

Major General Adeyinka Adebayo was one of the founding signatories of the NADECO declaration against the Abacha regime, a significant act for someone with a military background. He died in 2008.

Major General Adeyinka Adebayo

His son, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, took a different path. He became Ekiti State's first democratically elected governor in 1999, later served as National Deputy Chairman of the APC, and was Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment under President Buhari from 2019 to 2023.

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Gani Fawehinmi: The activist who never crossed over

Gani Fawehinmi was arrested, detained, and harassed across so many regimes that his cumulative time in detention ran to over twelve years. He never took a government appointment. In 2008, a year before his death, he rejected one of Nigeria's highest national honours in protest at the country's years of misrule. He remained a practising lawyer and activist until illness stopped him.

Gani Fawehinmi

His eldest son Mohammed continued the work, running the Gani Fawehinmi Chambers and staying active in civil society until his own death in 2021. His second son Saheed described Mohammed as someone who "lived a very decent life" and "died with clean hands." Of all the major June 12 figures, the Fawehinmi line is the one that never crossed to the other side.

Mohammed-Fawehinmi, First son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who was Giwa's attorney. (Channels TV)

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