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Davido reveals plans to go into acting and film production

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 13:05 - 31 July 2026
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Davido reveals plans to go into acting and film production
Davido unveils his plans to go into acting and movie production.
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  • Davido reveals plans to go into acting and film production.

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  • The Afrobeats star wants to co-executive produce movies with filmmaker and long-term collaborator Dammy Twitch.

  • Davido has previously made guest cameo appearances in Toyin Abraham's 2020 film 'Fate of Alakada' and Eddy Murphy's 'Coming 2 America'.

In a recent interview on Vibe Magazine, Afrobeats superstar Davido unveils his plans to go into acting and movie production. The award-winning star shared that he's set to appear in a movie in 2026 and also co-executive produce two movies alongside cinematographer Dammy Twitch. Davido also added that he has a documentary coming.

According to Davido, venturing into acting and filmmaking is a personal goal. For fans, the revelation is easily reconcilable with his personality and status as one of Africa's most famous entertainers.

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Although it's unclear which movie Daido will be appearing in this year, the musician has previously made a guest cameo appearance in Toyin Abraham's 'Fate of Alakada', released in 2020 and in 2021, he made his Hollywood debut in a cameo appearance for a performance of his hit single 'Assurance' in the Eddie Murphy film 'Coming 2 America'.

Davido and Dammy Twitch

Davido's plans to co-produce with filmmaker Dammy Twitch also don't come as a surprise, as he has worked with the cinematographer on several of his music videos, including in 2025 for 'With You', his hit collaboration with Omah Lay.

Dammy Twitch recently made his directorial debut as a filmmaker on the Nollywood romantic movie 'Call of My Life'. The movie has gone on to enjoy a successful cinema run accumulation over 800 million naira to become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of 2025 so far.

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Davido's plans to venture into movie production signal an expansion of his empire that includes running a label, philanthropy, and investment. In the Vibe Magazine interview, Davido, who is the son of billionaire businessman Chief Adedeji Adeleke, boasted that he has made a name for himself and has become very rich despite being born into fortune.

While fans will be getting to see a different side of Davido soon, the musician is not relenting in delivering hit records. On July 31, 2026, he released his sixth album titled 'ORIADE'. The 13-track project features a global lineup of talent, including Leon Thomas, Black Sherif, Aya Nakumara, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, NO11, JAZZWRLD, and GL_Ceejay.

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