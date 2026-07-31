After losing everything in South Africa, these Delta families will now receive ₦300,000 every month

After losing everything in South Africa, these Delta families will now receive ₦300,000 every month

After losing everything in South Africa, these Delta families will now receive ₦300,000 every month

Delta State has announced a ₦2 million cash package, monthly stipends of up to ₦300,000, and free healthcare and trauma support for 86 indigenes evacuated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks.

Delta State will pay returning families ₦2 million upfront and up to ₦300,000 monthly.

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Returnees will also receive free healthcare, medical screening and trauma counselling.

The package is part of wider efforts to help Nigerians rebuild after xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Delta State Government has announced a comprehensive financial and social support package for 86 indigenes repatriated from South Africa following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks.

The intervention, unveiled during an official reception at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, includes upfront cash grants, monthly stipends, free healthcare and trauma counselling aimed at helping the returnees rebuild their lives after losing homes, businesses and other means of livelihood.

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Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State (Credit: Oasis Magazine)

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo, said the state government was committed to ensuring that the returnees receive the support they need to reintegrate into society.

The Commissioner for the Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Etacherure Terry, also attended the reception.

Under the package, each returning family will receive an immediate ₦2 million cash grant to help cushion the financial impact of their displacement.

In addition, beginning in August 2026, individual returnees will receive ₦200,000 monthly, while returning families will receive ₦300,000 every month.

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The government said the monthly stipends would continue until the end of Governor Oborevwori's first tenure in office.

Beyond financial assistance, the state also announced free medical screening for all returnees at government-owned health facilities across Delta State.

The returnees will also have access to psychosocial support, including trauma counselling and mental health services through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Services.

According to the state government, the intervention is designed to ease the financial and emotional burden on those affected by the attacks, many of whom reportedly lost businesses, homes and years of investment during the violence in South Africa.

The government also condemned xenophobic attacks against Africans living in South Africa, stressing that no one should be subjected to violence, displacement or discrimination because of their nationality.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Governor Oborevwori further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving and funding the emergency evacuation of stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

He urged families and host communities across Delta State to welcome the returnees with compassion and solidarity, while encouraging the beneficiaries to leverage their entrepreneurial skills and experience to rebuild their lives.

Wider reintegration efforts

Delta State's intervention is part of a broader national effort coordinated by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to evacuate and reintegrate Nigerians affected by the xenophobic crisis.

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Several state governments have also announced support for their returning citizens.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma [X:@Hope_Uzodimma1

Governor Hope Uzodimma pledged ₦1 million to each returnee from Imo State, while Governor Monday Okpebholo announced a ₦1 million resettlement package for Edo indigenes, alongside access to soft loans to help them establish small businesses.

Private organisations have also contributed to the reintegration efforts.

MTN Nigeria donated SIM packs loaded with data, ₦50,000 airtime and ₦100,000 direct bank transfers to returnees.

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Meanwhile, Omega Power Ministries offered free accommodation, vocational training and tuition for the children of affected families, while Pastor Bolaji Idowu distributed ₦100,000 each to dozens of returnees through Harvesters Church.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu [Facebook]