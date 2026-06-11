June 12 showdown: Nigerian youths, Falana, others announce nationwide protest (see their demands)

Femi Falana, youth groups and civil society organisations have announced a nationwide June 12 protest over insecurity and economic hardship. Here are the key demands being made.

Femi Falana, youth groups and civil society organisations have announced a nationwide protest for June 12.

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Organisers say the demonstration is driven by concerns over insecurity, hardship and rising living costs.

Protesters are demanding action on insecurity, food inflation, unemployment and governance issues.

The protest is scheduled to coincide with Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebrations.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) , youth groups, labour activists and several civil society organisations have announced plans for a nationwide protest on June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship and governance concerns across the country.

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The organisers said the protest is intended to draw attention to the challenges many Nigerians continue to face, including rising living costs , hunger, unemployment and persistent security threats in different parts of the country.

The planned demonstration is expected to take place in major cities across the country and comes at a time when many Nigerians are expressing concerns over the cost of living and the state of the economy.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN)

According to the organisers, June 12 was deliberately chosen because of its significance in Nigeria’s democratic history. They said Democracy Day provides an opportunity for citizens to peacefully express their concerns and demand action on issues affecting their daily lives.

The groups behind the mobilisation insist that the protest will be peaceful and conducted within the bounds of the law.

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The organisers have outlined a number of demands, including:

Immediate and more effective action to tackle insecurity across the country.

Measures to address rising food prices and the increasing cost of living.

Policies aimed at reducing economic hardship and improving citizens’ welfare.

Job creation opportunities, especially for young Nigerians.

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Greater accountability and responsiveness from public officials.

Protection of citizens’ constitutional rights and democratic freedoms.

The planned protest adds to a series of public demonstrations that have emerged in recent years as Nigerians grapple with economic challenges and security concerns.

June 12 is observed annually as Democracy Day in Nigeria in honour of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, widely regarded as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

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Organisers say the nationwide action is not targeted at undermining democracy but rather aimed at drawing attention to issues they believe require urgent government intervention.

As preparations continue, attention is now focused on how many Nigerians will participate in the demonstration and what response the planned protest will receive from authorities.