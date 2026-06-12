Democracy Day 2026: Tinubu defends reforms, vows tougher action against terrorists in national address

President Bola Tinubu delivers a comprehensive national broadcast on June 12, 2026, fiercely defending his economic reforms while promising an uncompromising offensive against insecurity.

President Bola Tinubu delivers a comprehensive national broadcast on June 12, 2026, fiercely defending his economic reforms while promising an uncompromising offensive against insecurity.

President Bola Tinubu's 2026 Democracy Day speech focused on security, economic reforms, electricity improvements, and national unity, while honouring June 12 heroes and urging Nigerians to remain hopeful.

Tinubu said Nigeria has enjoyed 27 years of uninterrupted democracy and urged citizens, institutions, and political actors to protect and strengthen democratic governance.

The president highlighted security efforts, including increased recruitment of police and military personnel, a record N5.41 trillion security budget, and ongoing operations against terrorists and kidnappers.

He defended his administration's economic reforms, pointing to higher government revenues, growing investments, power sector reforms, and plans to improve living standards despite ongoing economic hardship.

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President Bola Tinubu on Friday used his 2026 Democracy Day address to defend his administration's economic reforms, reaffirm his commitment to security, and call on Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the country's challenges.

Speaking to mark June 12, a date regarded as a symbol of Nigeria's democratic struggle, Tinubu said the country has now enjoyed 27 uninterrupted years of civilian rule, describing it as the longest democratic period in the nation's history.

Recognising that democracy is undermined when people do not feel its impact, my administration has sought financial autonomy for our 774 local councils," Tinubu said in Democracy Day speech.

pic.twitter.com/4c7XQsjFOE — Temitope Lawal olaoye (@Ricchezza001) June 12, 2026

"Today, we celebrate not only democracy but also the enduring Nigerian spirit," the president said.

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According to him, Nigerians have consistently chosen their leaders through elections since 1999 and settled political disagreements through democratic institutions rather than violence.

Tinubu urges peaceful Ekiti, Osun elections

Highlighting a historic N5.41 trillion allocation to defence in the 2026 budget, President Tinubu warned terrorists to surrender or face the full force of the state.

Ahead of upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, Tinubu called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and political parties to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls.

"Democracy fails when citizens doubt the process," he said.

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The president also urged the National Assembly, judiciary, media and civil society organisations to continue playing their roles in strengthening democracy.

"Criticise me, disagree with me, but never stop believing in Nigeria," Tinubu added.

Message to Nigerian youths

In a direct appeal to young Nigerians tempted by the "Japa" migration trend, Tinubu urged the youth to stay and build their future at home, stating that "every great nation was built by those who stayed."

Tinubu used part of the speech to address young Nigerians, encouraging them to build their future in the country.

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"To our young people: Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here. Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship."

The remarks come amid growing concerns over migration by skilled Nigerian professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

Security remains top priority

Though this year’s mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return."



---President Tinubu is optimistic about the safe return of abducted Oyo and Borno schoolchildren and teachers. pic.twitter.com/D9WHaS5TO8 — Temitope Lawal olaoye (@Ricchezza001) June 12, 2026

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The president acknowledged national concerns over insecurity, particularly the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states.

"Though this year's mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return. Democracy without security is a mirage."

Tinubu said his administration had declared a security emergency and approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 police officers alongside thousands of military personnel.

He revealed that the 2026 federal budget allocates N5.41 trillion to defence and security, which he described as the largest security spending commitment in Nigeria's history.

The president also highlighted recent military operations against terrorist groups, including a strike on an ISWAP command centre in Arege, Borno State.

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According to him, terror-related deaths have dropped significantly compared to previous years, while more than 13,000 terrorists were neutralised over the past year.

At the same time, he said the government remains open to rehabilitation efforts through Operation Safe Corridor.

"Over 124,000 fighters and dependents have laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor."

Tinubu, however, warned criminals that government patience has limits.

"To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians."

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Tribute to June 12 heroes

The president paid solemn respect to Chief M.K.O. Abiola and other icons of the 1993 struggle, noting that June 12 remains a sacred pillar of Nigeria's long democratic journey.

The president paid tribute to the heroes of the June 12 struggle, including Chief M.K.O. Abiola, widely recognised as the winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election.

He also honoured Kudirat Abiola, Gani Fawehinmi, Bola Ige, Alfred Rewane, Abraham Adesanya, Anthony Enahoro, Balarabe Musa, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Chima Ubani and several other democracy activists who fought against military rule.

"June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory. It represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story."

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Tinubu defends economic reforms

Addressing the economy, Tinubu argued that difficult reforms introduced since he assumed office in 2023 were necessary to stabilise public finances and restore investor confidence.

He said federation revenues have increased, fiscal transparency has improved and investments across key sectors have grown.

"Since 2023, our reforms have restored stability and credibility to economic management."

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The president pointed to increased investments in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, mining, transportation, energy and the creative sector as evidence of improving confidence in the economy.

He also said domestic refining capacity has expanded, helping reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

Power sector reforms and electricity challenges

Tinubu admitted that Nigeria's electricity sector faced deep structural problems before his administration took office, including poor generation, weak transmission infrastructure, huge debts and a massive metering gap.

To address these challenges, he referenced the Electricity Act, which allows states to participate more actively in power generation, transmission and distribution.

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The president disclosed that the Presidential Power Sector Task Force has been authorised to raise a N4 trillion bond to clear verified legacy debts in the sector.

He also highlighted rural electrification projects supported by the World Bank and African Development Bank aimed at bringing electricity to underserved communities.

"Electricity is a democratic dividend we owe every Nigerian. We intend to deliver it."

Economy still difficult for many Nigerians

Despite highlighting achievements, Tinubu acknowledged that many Nigerians continue to struggle with rising living costs and economic hardship.

"Yet, many Nigerians still face economic hardship."

He said the government remains focused on lowering inflation, increasing food production, creating jobs and improving living standards.

"We are moving from uncertainty to stability. The next phase is about accelerating growth and ensuring the benefits are felt in every home, every community, and every region. We believe that Democracy must be felt in the pocket."

Local government autonomy and grassroots development

The president also spoke about efforts to strengthen local government administration, arguing that weak governance at the grassroots level has contributed to insecurity and underdevelopment.

According to him, the administration's push for financial autonomy for all 774 local government councils is aimed at ensuring development reaches ordinary Nigerians.

New university named after Shehu Musa Yar'Adua

In one of the major announcements from the speech, Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna.

The institution will now be known as the General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

The president said the decision was made to honour the late Shehu Musa Yar'Adua for his contributions to Nigeria's democratic development and national unity.

Ending the address, Tinubu urged Nigerians to reject division and remain united in pursuit of prosperity.