Ugandan woman Juliet Mbabazi appeals for help after claiming her American husband abandoned her and their two children

Ugandan woman Juliet Mbabazi appeals for help after claiming her American husband abandoned her and their two children

I loved him, but he left me to struggle with our two children

A Ugandan woman has appealed for help after claiming her American husband, Travis Preston, abandoned her and their two children after returning to the US. Singer Bruno K has joined efforts to locate him.

Juliet Mbabazi claims her American husband, Travis Preston, abandoned her and their two children after returning to the US.

She alleges he stopped providing financial support, leaving her to care for the children alone.

Ugandan singer Bruno K has appealed to people, especially those with US military connections, to help locate Preston.

Bruno K has also launched a fundraiser and urged the US Embassy and relevant authorities to help the family and clarify the children's possible US citizenship status.

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A Ugandan woman, Juliet Mbabazi, has gone public with an emotional appeal after claiming that her American husband, Travis Preston, abandoned her and their two children after returning to the United States.

According to Mbabazi, who is from Mbarara, she and Preston were married for about two years and welcomed two children together, now aged three and seven.

She alleged that everything changed after Preston travelled back to the US. Since then, she claimed he has stopped supporting the family financially, leaving her to shoulder the responsibility of raising the children alone.

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The story has sparked conversations on social media, with many people calling for authorities to help trace the American serviceman and ensure he takes responsibility if the allegations are proven.

Ugandan singer Bruno K has now stepped into the matter, using his platform to appeal to Ugandans living in the United States, especially those with military connections, to help locate Preston.

Musician Bruno K launched a public fundraising campaign to support Juliet Mbabazi and her two children with daily essentials and educational needs.

According to reports, some Ugandans serving in the US military have already reached out, saying they are willing to assist in finding him.

Bruno K also urged the US Embassy in Kampala to help verify whether Mbabazi's children may qualify for American citizenship or any assistance available through their alleged father.

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Beyond trying to locate Preston, the singer encouraged Mbabazi to seek legal help and report the matter to the appropriate authorities so the case can be handled through official channels.

At the same time, Bruno K announced a fundraising campaign to support the family with immediate needs, including food, school expenses and other essentials, while efforts to resolve the matter continue.