Man who was promised ₦80m to provide human finger cuts off his own, drags buyer to police station after payment fails

A Kano man reportedly cut off his own finger after an alleged ₦80m promise to provide a human finger, then reported the recipient after payment failed.

A Kano man reportedly cut off his own finger after claiming he was promised ₦80 million for a human finger.

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He allegedly reported the person who made the offer after he was not paid the promised money.

Police arrested the alleged recipient and recovered the severed finger during investigation.

The suspect reportedly gave a different account, claiming he requested a forearm bone, not a finger.

A young man in Kano State has reportedly cut off one of his fingers after allegedly being promised ₦80 million to provide a human finger, before reporting the person who made the offer to the police after he allegedly failed to receive the money.

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The incident was disclosed by the Kano State Police Command spokesperson, who said the man went to a police station to lodge a complaint over the alleged unpaid deal. (Enews)

According to the police account, the man claimed that an individual offered him ₦80 million to provide a finger from a living person.

The man reportedly told the police that after he could not find anyone willing to provide the finger, he decided to cut off his own finger with a knife and handed it over to the person who allegedly made the offer.

After the alleged recipient failed to pay the promised ₦80 million, the man returned to the police and reported the matter.

Following his complaint, police arrested the alleged recipient of the severed finger, who is currently being detained at the Kano State Police Command headquarters in Bompai.

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During questioning, the arrested suspect reportedly gave a different account of what happened. Police said he claimed he did not request a human finger but instead asked for the bone from the forearm of a living person.

The police said they recovered the severed finger and have commenced an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.