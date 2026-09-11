Aaron Rodgers addresses his high-profile relationship and breakup with Shailene Woodley on a podcast episode

Aaron Rodgers addresses his high-profile relationship and breakup with Shailene Woodley on a podcast episode

Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley’s ex-fiancé claims she wanted to sleep with another man days after proposal

Aaron Rodgers has made shocking claims about his split from Shailene Woodley, alleging she asked to sleep with another man days after accepting his marriage proposal.

Aaron Rodgers claimed Shailene Woodley asked to sleep with another man days after accepting his marriage proposal.

The NFL star said Woodley later removed her engagement ring and ended their relationship.

Woodley previously described their breakup as one of the darkest periods of her life.

Rodgers also accused his exes of using their past relationships to get attention and media coverage.

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Aaron Rodgers has opened up about his failed engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, and his version of events is causing serious online reactions.

The NFL star claimed that just days after Woodley accepted his marriage proposal in 2020, she allegedly told him she wanted to sleep with another man before they got married.

Speaking on the “Not Just Football” podcast on Thursday, Rodgers said he believed Woodley might have felt pressured to accept his proposal, but insisted she had the option to say no.

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According to him, she accepted the engagement before later making the shocking request.

“She said yes. … A couple days after that she tells me, ‘Before we get married I gotta go f–k this guy,’” Rodgers claimed.

The quarterback did not reveal the identity of the person he said Woodley was referring to.

Rodgers said the actress later removed her engagement ring and that their relationship started falling apart months after the proposal.

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The former couple announced their sudden engagement in early 2021 after a brief period of dating.

“Shai, you left me, you took the ring off,” he said.

The former couple’s relationship became public in early 2021 after reports emerged that they had started dating in 2020. Their engagement surprised fans because they had only been together for a short period before Rodgers announced he was planning to marry the “Fault in Our Stars” actress.

However, by early 2022, the pair had gone their separate ways.

Rodgers also pushed back against claims that he was responsible for Woodley’s struggles after their breakup.

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“Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her. … What are we talking about regarding me ruining your life?”

Shailene Woodley opened up about her struggle with depression following the couple's split.

Woodley had previously described the breakup as one of the most painful experiences of her life.

In a 2023 interview with Net-a-Porter, she called that period the “darkest, hardest time” of her life, saying her personal life was difficult and that she experienced deep sadness.

She also spoke about a “really awful, traumatic” unspecified incident during that period while speaking with Outside magazine in 2024.

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“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” she said.

The actress also revealed that she had experienced depression and anxiety during that time.

Meanwhile, Rodgers accused some of his former partners of continuing to talk about him publicly because his name attracts attention.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback said he has become “a lightning rod” and suggested that his past relationships are sometimes used for media attention.

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“Move on with your life. Don’t mention me,” he said.

While Woodley has not publicly confirmed Rodgers’ latest claims, her representatives have not immediately responded to requests for comment.