D’Tigress celebrate after defeating Mali to win their seventh FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title in August 2025.

D’Tigress celebrate after defeating Mali to win their seventh FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title in August 2025.

A year after D’Tigress won a 7th AfroBasket title, FG finally pays $100,000 reward to each player

D’Tigress have received their $100,000 reward a year after winning their seventh FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title and being promised cash, houses and honours.

D’Tigress won their seventh AfroBasket title in August 2025.

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Each player was promised $100,000 after the historic victory.

The Federal Government has now paid the players and officials.

A year after D’Tigress made history by winning their seventh FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title, the Federal Government has finally paid the cash reward President Bola Tinubu promised the players.

Each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while members of the coaching and technical crew received $50,000 each.

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The reward came after D’Tigress defeated Mali 78–64 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on August 3, 2025, to claim their seventh AfroBasket title and fifth consecutive championship. The following day, Tinubu hosted the team at the State House and announced a package of rewards.

President Bola Tinubu receives D’Tigress at the State House after their 2025 AfroBasket triumph.

Each player was promised $100,000, while each coach and technical official was to receive $50,000.

The President also approved a three-bedroom apartment in Abuja for each player and official and conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on members of the team. But the different parts of the reward package did not arrive together.

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According to the National Sports Commission, D’Tigress players and officials had received documents for their Abuja apartments and their OON certificates by February 2026, during the team’s World Cup qualifying campaign in Lyon, France.

D’Tigress players and officials display documents received as part of the Federal Government’s reward package.

The cash was a different story. It was still being processed months after the presidential announcement.

By March, the National Sports Commission said the $100,000 reward for each player was almost at the final stage for disbursement. Yet the money still had not reached the players’ accounts.

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The process picked up again in September, when NSC chairman Shehu Dikko met with Finance Minister Wale Edun to discuss the outstanding presidential rewards for D’Tigress and the Super Falcons.

The Finance Ministry said the housing component had already been paid for and that the cash rewards were the next stage of the process. The final piece of the puzzle fell into place five days later.

On September 9, the NSC confirmed that the players’ and officials’ accounts had been credited with their promised rewards. Each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official received $50,000.

With the payment, the Federal Government completed the final outstanding part of the reward package announced after D’Tigress’ historic AfroBasket victory.