President Trump to present top civilian honour to teenage lifeguard after daring sea rescue

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to invite a 16-year-old lifeguard, Ryder, and his family to the White House, where the teenager will be recognised with one of the United States' highest civilian honours for risking his life to save a drowning boy.

Donald Trump has announced plans to honour a 16-year-old lifeguard at the White House.

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The teenager earned widespread praise after swimming through dangerous waves to rescue a drowning boy.

Trump said the lifeguard deserves one of the United States' highest civilian honours for his bravery.

The dramatic rescue gained national attention after Trump's son, Eric Trump, shared a video of the incident on X, calling for the teenager to receive the country's highest civilian recognition.

"Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done!" Eric wrote.

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The viral footage showed the teenage lifeguard battling powerful waves to save the struggling boy. Although others later joined the rescue effort, the teenager was the major responder and played the leading role in bringing the victim to safety.

Reacting to the video, Trump agreed with his son's call for recognition and announced that the young lifeguard and his family would be invited to the White House, where he would be honoured for his courage.

"We're going to bring this heroic young man and his family into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote.

Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done! pic.twitter.com/Pq99xNK6WI — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 27, 2026