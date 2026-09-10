Traditional rulers in Imo honour First Lady Remi Tinubu with ‘Oso Di Eme I’ title, meaning ‘one who supports her husband’

First Lady Remi Tinubu receives the ‘Oso Di Eme I’ chieftaincy title from Imo traditional rulers, a title translated as “one who supports her husband.”

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu was honoured with the ‘Oso Di Eme I’ traditional title in Imo State.

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Her media aide said the title means “She who supports her husband.”

The honour was presented during her visit to Imo, where she also attended a women empowerment programme.

The title follows another traditional honour she received as ‘Ugosimba I of Enugu’ in 2026.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu , has been honoured with the traditional title of “Oso Di Eme I” by traditional rulers in Imo State.

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The title was conferred on her during her visit to the state on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with her Senior Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi, announcing the honour alongside photographs from the ceremony.

Kukoyi explained that “Oso Di Eme I” means “She who supports her husband” and described the title as a recognition of the First Lady’s role as a partner to President Bola Tinubu.

She wrote: “Oso Di Eme 1 of Imo State meaning ‘She who supports her husband.’ A worthy partner of her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. As he’s working, she is working.”

Pictures from the ceremony showed Senator Tinubu dressed in traditional attire, wearing coral beads and holding a ceremonial fan bearing the inscription “OSO DI EME.”

Remi Tinubu honoured with ‘Oso Di Eme I’ title in Imo

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The conferment took place during the First Lady’s engagement in Imo State, where she also participated in an empowerment programme for women.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Tinubu said empowering women remained important to achieving economic growth and sustainable development. She encouraged beneficiaries of the programme to make good use of the support they received to improve their businesses and livelihoods.

“To the beneficiaries of this empowerment programme, I encourage you to use these resources judiciously to grow your business. Let these items serve as a foundation for creating a better life for yourselves and your families,” she said.

The Imo title adds to a series of traditional honours received by the First Lady in recent times. In June 2026, she was also conferred with the title of “Ugosimba I of Enugu,” which was reported as an honour recognising her work around women empowerment and social development.

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Traditional titles are often used by communities across Nigeria to recognise individuals for perceived contributions, relationships with communities or roles in society.