Josien terminates Rémy Cointreau distribution partnership in Nigeria following strategic portfolio review

Josien Mercantile Ltd announces the end of its appointment as the Nigerian distributor of the Rémy Cointreau portfolio as it shifts focus to faster-growing spirits categories

Josien Mercantile Ltd announces the end of its appointment as the Nigerian distributor of the Rémy Cointreau portfolio as it shifts focus to faster-growing spirits categories

Josien Mercantile Ltd has ended its distribution agreement for the Rémy Cointreau portfolio in Nigeria, citing weaker cognac demand and a strategic shift toward faster-growing spirits categories.

Lagos, Nigeria, 2 October 2026 - Josien Mercantile Ltd today confirmed that it has terminated its appointment as the Nigerian distributor of the Rémy Cointreau portfolio. Josien gave formal notice of its decision to Rémy Cointreau on 30 July 2026.

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The decision followed a detailed review of the Nigerian and global spirits market by Josien's Board of Directors. The review found a sustained softening of consumer demand in the cognac category, both in Nigeria and internationally. Josien will now direct its investment towards spirits categories where consumer demand is growing.

According to the Leadership team: “This was a considered decision, and not one we took lightly. A strong distribution business must follow where consumer demand is going and focus its investment where it can create the greatest value for our customers, trade partners and shareholders. We are grateful to the Rémy Cointreau team for their professionalism and partnership, and we wish the brands continued success in Nigeria."

Founded in 1977, Josien has spent nearly five decades building routes to market for international brands in Nigeria and across West Africa. The company entered wines and spirits in 1983 and has since represented some of the world's most respected houses. That long-term commitment to the African market is unchanged.

Josien remains fully committed to its customers and trade partners throughout the transition and will support existing customers on current orders and remaining stock. The company continues to invest in its portfolio and in the market, it has served since 1977, and will announce new brand partnerships in the coming months.

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About Josien Mercantile Ltd

Josien Mercantile Ltd is a Nigerian distribution company founded in 1977 by Joe Aisien-Ogbebor. It began as a cosmetics distributor and expanded into wines and spirits in 1983. Today it provides distribution, logistics and market-entry services for global brands across wines and spirits, consumer goods, beauty and personal care. Josien is headquartered in Lagos and serves Nigeria's hospitality, on-trade and retail sectors, with reach across West Africa.