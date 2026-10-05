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Josien terminates Rémy Cointreau distribution partnership in Nigeria following strategic portfolio review

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 09:35 - 05 October 2026
Josien Mercantile Ltd announces the end of its appointment as the Nigerian distributor of the Rémy Cointreau portfolio as it shifts focus to faster-growing spirits categories
Josien Mercantile Ltd has ended its distribution agreement for the Rémy Cointreau portfolio in Nigeria, citing weaker cognac demand and a strategic shift toward faster-growing spirits categories.
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Lagos, Nigeria, 2 October 2026 - Josien Mercantile Ltd today confirmed that it has terminated its appointment as the Nigerian distributor of the Rémy Cointreau portfolio. Josien gave formal  notice of its decision to Rémy Cointreau on 30 July 2026. 

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The decision followed a detailed review of the Nigerian and global spirits market by Josien's  Board of Directors. The review found a sustained softening of consumer demand in the cognac  category, both in Nigeria and internationally. Josien will now direct its investment towards  spirits categories where consumer demand is growing. 

According to the Leadership team: “This was a considered decision, and not one we took lightly.  A strong distribution business must follow where consumer demand is going and focus its  investment where it can create the greatest value for our customers, trade partners and  shareholders. We are grateful to the Rémy Cointreau team for their professionalism and  partnership, and we wish the brands continued success in Nigeria." 

Founded in 1977, Josien has spent nearly five decades building routes to market for international  brands in Nigeria and across West Africa. The company entered wines and spirits in 1983 and  has since represented some of the world's most respected houses. That long-term commitment to  the African market is unchanged. 

Josien remains fully committed to its customers and trade partners throughout the transition and will support existing customers on current orders and remaining stock. The company continues  to invest in its portfolio and in the market, it has served since 1977, and will announce new brand  partnerships in the coming months. 

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About Josien Mercantile Ltd

Josien Mercantile Ltd is a Nigerian distribution company founded in 1977 by  Joe Aisien-Ogbebor. It began as a cosmetics distributor and expanded into wines and spirits in  1983. Today it provides distribution, logistics and market-entry services for global brands across  wines and spirits, consumer goods, beauty and personal care. Josien is headquartered in Lagos  and serves Nigeria's hospitality, on-trade and retail sectors, with reach across West Africa.

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