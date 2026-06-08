Japan city closes nearly 100 schools as bear roams streets for days
Authorities closed 94 public primary and junior high schools after more than 10 bear sightings were reported across Utsunomiya over three days.
The bear was spotted in residential areas, a shopping arcade, schools and a park, prompting residents to stay indoors or remain in vehicles.
The incident comes as Japan records a rise in bear encounters, with 13 people killed in bear attacks last year, the highest number on record.
Authorities in Japan have shut down almost 100 public schools in the city of Utsunomiya after a bear was spotted roaming residential and commercial areas for three consecutive days.
The move came as hunters, police officers and local government officials intensified efforts to locate the animal, which has been sighted multiple times since Saturday.
Utsunomiya, a city located north of Tokyo with a population of about 510,000 people, ordered the closure of all 94 public primary and junior high schools on Monday following more than 10 reported bear sightings across the city.
The animal was reportedly seen in several locations, including a residential district, a public park, a high school, a junior school and even a shopping arcade.
“We have vehicles out to areas where a bear was seen to make people aware and to urge people to stay indoors or in vehicles,” a city official told AFP.
Officials said it remains unclear whether residents are dealing with a single bear or multiple animals. Search teams have continued to patrol areas where sightings have been reported, while residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement.
The bear was first spotted on Saturday morning in the northern part of the city centre. Authorities described it as being about one metre (three feet) long.
The incident comes amid a growing number of bear encounters across Japan. In recent years, sightings have increased in both rural and urban communities, raising concerns about public safety.
According to Japanese authorities, 13 people were killed in bear attacks last year — the highest number recorded in the country. Experts have linked the rise in encounters to habitat changes and food shortages that push bears closer to populated areas, particularly after emerging from hibernation.
In Utsunomiya, officials noted that only two unconfirmed bear sightings were reported throughout the previous year, making the current situation highly unusual for the city.
The search was still ongoing on Monday after another sighting was reported near a wholesale market earlier in the day.