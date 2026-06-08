FG pushes speedy completion of Abuja–Keffi road project as Umahi commends contractors

The Federal Government’s 43.65-kilometre Abuja–Keffi road expansion project hits technical completion, aiming to dramatically cut down travel times and traffic gridlock for commuters entering the FCT.

The Federal Government’s 43.65-kilometre Abuja–Keffi road expansion project hits technical completion, aiming to dramatically cut down travel times and traffic gridlock for commuters entering the FCT.

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to completing the Abuja–Keffi Road project, with Works Minister David Umahi praising the quality of work and urging contractors to meet approved standards and timelines.

Works Minister David Umahi commended contractors handling the Abuja–Keffi Road reconstruction, saying the project is progressing well and meeting quality expectations.

The 43.65-kilometre road project will include solar-powered streetlights and is part of the Federal Government's wider infrastructure renewal programme under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Umahi warned against substandard work, promised timely payments to contractors, and said improved road networks would boost trade, reduce travel time and support economic growth.

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The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to completing the reconstruction and expansion of the Abuja–Keffi Road, one of Nigeria's busiest transport corridors, with Minister of Works David Umahi expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of work currently being carried out on the project.

Umahi made the remarks during an inspection tour of ongoing federal road projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State, where he assessed progress on the 43.65-kilometre Mararaba–Keffi Road.

Speaking during the visit, the minister praised the contractors handling different sections of the road and urged them to sustain the current standard of work until the project is completed.

Minister of Works David Umahi inspects the Mararaba–Keffi corridor, commending contractors for deploying innovative rigid concrete shoulders to extend the highway’s durability.

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The Keffi-bound carriageway is being reconstructed and expanded by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., while Messrs JRB Construction Company is handling the emergency rehabilitation of the Abuja-bound section.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Works through its Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohamed Ahmed, Umahi was particularly impressed by the quality of work already delivered on the project.

Addressing the contractors, he said, “This is highly commendable. The quality of work is evident, and I encourage you to sustain this standard through to completion.”

He stressed that the Federal Government would continue to insist on strict compliance with approved specifications and project timelines.

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“The Federal Government is determined to ensure that projects are delivered according to specification and within the approved timelines. Nigerians deserve durable infrastructure that will stand the test of time, and we will continue to insist on quality in every project under our supervision,” Umahi stated.

The minister also revealed that the road project would feature additional infrastructure, including solar-powered streetlights designed to improve safety and visibility along the corridor.

Umahi warned contractors against cutting corners, noting that the government would no longer tolerate poorly executed projects that lead to repeated repairs, delays and waste of public funds.

He assured contractors that the Federal Government would continue to meet its financial obligations, including prompt payment for completed jobs, while encouraging them to report any challenges affecting project delivery.

“If you encounter any difficulty, inform us immediately. The Federal Government remains committed to meeting its obligations, including timely payments. However, quality must never be compromised,” he said.

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Indigenous firm Messrs JRB Construction Company handles the critical full emergency rehabilitation of the Abuja-bound section, with work progressing steadily ahead of schedule.

The minister further directed contractors to focus on completing all unfinished portions of the road before moving ahead with fresh asphalt works. According to him, several highway projects across the country have suffered setbacks because contractors abandoned incomplete stretches while concentrating on other sections.

During the inspection exercise, Umahi also visited Section II of the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Highway, currently being executed by Messrs Infiouest International Limited.

He disclosed that the remaining work on the section is expected to be completed by November 12, 2026.

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The inspection was attended by key government officials and lawmakers, including Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Allwell Onyesoh; Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Akin Alabi; and Jeremiah Sa’idu, who represents Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency.

The lawmakers commended President Bola Tinubu's administration for maintaining momentum on major infrastructure projects nationwide, describing the road developments as strategic investments capable of boosting economic activities and improving connectivity between regions.

They noted that improved road networks would facilitate trade, reduce travel time, enhance national integration and support economic growth across the country.

Also speaking, the Federal Controller of Works in the FCT, Mohammed Usman, praised Umahi's regular supervision of project sites, saying the hands-on approach has helped ensure quality delivery and steady progress.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the North-Central Zone, Abiodun Essiet, equally commended the administration's investment in infrastructure, noting that better roads would support agricultural supply chains, improve transportation and contribute to economic prosperity.

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