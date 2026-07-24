President Tinubu has approved expanding the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, alongside recruiting 28,000 additional personnel.

President Tinubu has approved expanding the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, alongside recruiting 28,000 additional personnel.

83 in Benin, 9 in Ilorin as Tinubu approves Army expansion, 28,000 recruits: Full list of new Nigerian Army division headquarters

President Tinubu has approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and recruitment of 28,000 personnel. See the locations of the new Army divisions.

Nigerian Army will expand from eight to 12 divisions.

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Four new division headquarters will be established in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City.

Government approved recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel.

The expansion will be implemented in phases between September and December 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and authorised the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

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The approval was announced by the Presidency, which said the restructuring is aimed at improving the Army’s operational effectiveness, strengthening command and control, enhancing border security and boosting the military’s response to security threats across the country.

The expansion will create four additional Army divisions, increasing the number of divisions from eight to 12. The new divisions and their headquarters will be located in:

5 Division — Makurdi, Benue State

9 Division — Ilorin, Kwara State

10 Division — Jalingo, Taraba State

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83 Division — Benin City, Edo State

Nigerian Army

The implementation of the new structure will be carried out in phases. The 5th, 9th and 10th Divisions are expected to become operational by September 2026, while the 83rd Division in Benin City is expected to be operational by December 2026.

The Presidency said the expansion will be supported by the recruitment of 28,000 new personnel, alongside increased investment in military equipment, operational readiness and troop welfare.

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The decision comes as Nigeria continues to battle multiple security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts and other threats across different regions of the country.

The Nigerian Army currently operates several divisions spread across the country, with the new structure expected to increase its presence and improve response capabilities in strategic locations.