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JAMB opens printing of 2026 UTME original result slips for candidates

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 13:09 - 17 June 2026
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Following an official announcement by JAMB on June 17, 2026, candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME can now log into their profiles to print their original result slips
JAMB has announced that candidates can now print their 2026 UTME original result slips, a key document required for post-UTME screening and admission into tertiary institutions.
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  • JAMB says the 2026 UTME original result slip is now available for printing and can be accessed from any internet-enabled device.

  • The slip contains important details including the candidate's photograph, national ranking and security features required for admission processing.

  • The release follows the completion of the UTME mop-up examination, allowing candidates to proceed with post-UTME registrations for the 2026/2027 admission cycle.

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now begin printing their original result slips.

The examination body made the announcement on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

According to JAMB, the original result slip will become available for printing within two hours of the announcement and can be accessed from any internet-enabled device.

“The 2026 UTME Original Result Slip will be available for printing within the next two hours today, Wednesday, 17th June, 2026,” the statement read.

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Unlike standard online notifications, the original UTME slip includes a passport photograph and unique security features required by institutions for physical clearance.

JAMB explained that the original result slip is an important admission document as it contains additional details beyond the UTME score.

“The Original Result Slip contains the candidate’s photograph, national ranking, and other security features. It is part of the official document required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions.

“Candidates can conveniently print their Original Result Slip from any internet-enabled device, whether at home, in the office, or at accredited business centres.”

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The board advised candidates to carefully verify all information on the printed document and keep copies safe for future admission-related processes.

The release comes after the completion of the 2026 UTME exercise, including the mop-up examination conducted on June 13 for candidates who experienced technical challenges or biometric verification issues during the main examination.

JAMB released the results of the mop-up examination on Tuesday, June 16, paving the way for the publication of the original result slips.

The printing phase opens following the successful conclusion of the 2026 main exam matrix, foreign-based testing windows, and the June 13 mop-up sessions.

READ ALSO: "She told me she loved Yul Edochie to my face" — Judy Austin's ex-husband shares what happened before their marriage ended

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The board had earlier delayed the printing of the slips to allow the conclusion of foreign-based UTME examinations and the mop-up exercise. On May 19, JAMB appealed to candidates to remain patient while it completed the outstanding processes.

With the original result slips now available, candidates can proceed with post-UTME registrations and admission screening exercises for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Several universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria have either commenced or announced plans to begin their post-UTME admission processes in the coming weeks.

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