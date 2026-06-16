FG to give every building in Nigeria a digital address — Here’s everything you need to know and how it works

The Federal Government plans to assign a unique digital address to every building in Nigeria. Here is how the new system will work, when it will begin and what it means for security, fraud prevention and service delivery.

FG plans to assign a unique digital address to every building in Nigeria.

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The system will use GIS technology and alphanumeric codes to identify locations.

Authorities say the initiative will help tackle fraud, insecurity and delivery challenges.

The first phase of the nationwide rollout is expected to begin in October 2026.

The Federal Government has announced plans to assign a unique digital address to every building and location across Nigeria as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at tackling fraud, insecurity, poor service delivery and inefficiencies in the country's logistics system.

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The project, known as the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System, is being spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in partnership with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Under the initiative, every residential, commercial and public building in Nigeria will be assigned a unique digital address linked to its precise geographic location. The government says the system will replace the long-standing reliance on vague descriptions and landmarks commonly used to identify locations across the country.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the digital addressing system is designed to provide a reliable national location framework that can be used by security agencies, businesses and government institutions.

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Unlike traditional addresses that often depend on descriptions such as "opposite the filling station" or "beside the market," the new system will assign each property a unique alphanumeric code tied to its exact coordinates.

The codes will be generated using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, allowing locations to be accurately identified and accessed nationwide.

According to government officials, the system is expected to make it easier for emergency responders, logistics companies, security agencies and businesses to locate homes and offices without confusion.

Authorities say one of the major challenges facing Nigeria is the difficulty of accurately identifying and locating people and properties.

The government believes the digital address system will help security agencies trace suspects more effectively, improve intelligence gathering and strengthen investigations involving fraud and other crimes.

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Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

The platform is also expected to support agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Beyond security, officials say the initiative will improve e-commerce deliveries, postal services, transportation planning and access to government services.

NIPOST estimates that poor addressing systems contribute to billions of naira in annual losses through failed deliveries, delayed logistics and inefficiencies in the movement of goods and services.

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The Federal Government has indicated that the first phase of the rollout is expected to begin in October 2026, with implementation taking place across selected states before expanding nationwide.

Officials have also sought to reassure Nigerians that the platform is not intended as a surveillance tool, adding that access to address-related data will be governed by existing data protection and privacy regulations.