"She told me she loved Yul Edochie to my face" — Judy Austin's ex-husband shares what happened before their marriage ended

Emmanuel Obasi, Judy Austin's former husband, has made fresh claims about their marriage, alleging she openly expressed her admiration for Yul Edochie before their relationship ended.

Emmanuel Obasi, Judy Austin's former husband, made fresh allegations during an appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast.

He claimed Judy openly told him she loved Yul Edochie while they were still together and later became close to the actor.

Neither Judy Austin nor Yul Edochie has responded to the claims, which surfaced during a live podcast session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The controversy surrounding actress Judy Austin and her marriage to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken a new turn, as Judy's former husband is stepping forward with a series of personal allegations about the circumstances that ended their marriage.

Emmanuel Obasi made the claims during a live appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, describing what he said was a years-long relationship with Judy Austin that produced two children before their union collapsed. The session, which was still ongoing at the time of writing, has already generated significant attention online.

Judy Austin, Emmanuel Obasi's ex-wife

The most striking claim Obasi made was not about Yul Edochie directly; it was about what Judy allegedly said and did while they were still together. He claimed that whenever Yul Edochie appeared on television, Judy would openly express her admiration for the actor, telling Obasi directly that she loved him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She would be telling me to my face that she loves Yul and be praising him," he said, adding that Judy attributed her attraction to Edochie's voice, which she said reminded her of a relative.

The situation, by his account, shifted from uncomfortable to alarming when Judy allegedly brought up Yul Edochie by name while she was in university, telling Obasi she had met the actor.

Obasi claimed Edochie told Judy she was too beautiful to be where she was and offered to help the couple financially, presenting himself as a potential family friend. Obasi said he declined the offer, believing the matter was settled.

Yul Edochie

Obasi recounted specific incidents that he said, in hindsight, pointed clearly to infidelity. On one occasion, Judy failed to return home, later claiming she had been held at school. He said he did not immediately question the explanation, describing himself at the time as someone who trusted her completely and saw no reason to doubt her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was only looking back, he said, that the pattern became clear: the late nights, the unexplained absences, the open admiration for another man, and he now believes she was involved with someone else while they were still under the same roof. He also alleged that she stole from him before the relationship ended without any formal confrontation or resolution.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin. Emmanuel claims she was already cheating on him before their marriage ended

Obasi was emotional as the session proceeded, at one point presenting photographs he said were from their traditional wedding ceremony, claiming he had spared no expense, including funding outfits for 18 bridesmaids.