Candidates working on desktop computers during a previous UTME session. Technical glitches at select centres have prompted a final mop-up phase.

Candidates working on desktop computers during a previous UTME session. Technical glitches at select centres have prompted a final mop-up phase.

Missed 2026 UTME? JAMB schedules mop-up exam for June 13: See who qualifies

JAMB has fixed June 13, 2026, for the final UTME mop-up examination for candidates affected by technical hitches, biometric verification failures, or result investigations.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has scheduled the 2026 UTME mop-up examination for Saturday, June 13, 2026.

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The mop-up is for candidates who missed the main exam due to technical issues, biometric verification problems, or other verified disruptions.

Candidates are expected to start printing their examination notification slips from June 6, 2026.

JAMB warned that the mop-up exercise is the final opportunity to sit for the 2026 UTME, with no further chances afterwards.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a mop-up examination scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, as the final opportunity for a specific category of candidates who missed the main 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

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According to the board’s statement, only candidates who fall into clearly defined categories will be eligible for the mop-up exercise.

1. Candidates who were biometrically verified but could not sit the exam

Many candidates scheduled for the June 13 mop-up exam include individuals who faced biometric verification issues during the main April test cycle.

The first group includes candidates who completed biometric verification at their centres but were unable to write the examination due to issues beyond their control, such as technical disruptions or centre-related challenges.

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These disruptions reportedly affected some CBT centres during the main UTME conducted between April 16 and April 25, 2026.

2. Candidates affected by technical challenges at CBT centres

JAMB confirmed that certain centres experienced technical faults that prevented some candidates from taking the examination entirely.

These candidates have been automatically captured for the mop-up exercise.

3. Candidates with verified but unresolved examination interruptions

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Candidates working on desktop computers during a previous UTME session.

This category includes candidates who were present and cleared for the exam process but whose sessions could not be completed due to system interruptions or similar issues.

4. Candidates whose results were withdrawn after investigations

The board also included candidates whose results were later withdrawn following investigations into examination infractions.

While this group is more sensitive, JAMB stated that those who had legitimate grounds tied to system or verification issues may still be accommodated within the mop-up framework, depending on individual case classification.

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5. Candidates who could not be biometrically verified

Some candidates were physically present at their centres but could not be verified through biometric authentication.

JAMB confirmed that such candidates, provided they were duly listed and validated, are included in the mop-up list.

What candidates must do next?

What affected UTME candidates must do next.

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The board directed all affected candidates to begin printing their Examination Notification Slips starting Saturday, June 6, 2026.

These slips will contain details of examination centres and schedules.

For UTME candidates, guidance has also been issued on how to check and print UTME result slips ahead of the mop-up exam.

Candidates are also expected to:

Reconfirm their examination centres early

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Make logistics and travel arrangements in advance

Arrive early on exam day to avoid last-minute disruptions

JAMB emphasised that the June 13 mop-up examination represents the final opportunity to sit for the 2026 UTME. No further examinations will be conducted afterwards.

The announcement was made by the board’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, who stressed that the exercise is designed to resolve all outstanding cases from the main examination cycle.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's spokesperson

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NOTE: It is important to clarify to candidates that JAMB will not be publishing a downloadable or physical PDF list of names.