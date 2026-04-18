The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of the 2026 UTME results and provided official guidelines for candidates to check and print their scores.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of the 2026 UTME results and provided official guidelines for candidates to check and print their scores.

JAMB 2026: how to check and print your UTME result slip

JAMB has released the 2026 UTME results for the April 16th batch. Learn how to check your scores via SMS (55019) and the official steps to print your result slip once available on the JAMB e-Facility portal. Stay updated on fees, deadlines, and security warnings.

JAMB released results for candidates who sat the exam on April 16, 2026; remaining results will be uploaded as the testing window continues through April 22.



Candidates can instantly view their scores by texting UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the SIM card used during registration.



You can print official result slips with photos via the e-Facility portal for ₦1,500.



JAMB warned against using AI or electronic tools to falsify scores, noting that several individuals are already in custody for attempting to manipulate results.

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, has announced that the results for candidates who took the 2026 UTME exam on Thursday, April 16, 2026, are now out and ready for them to check .

He suggested that those candidates can find out their results by sending the word 'UTMERESULT' via SMS to either 55019 or 66019. It's important to use the same phone number (SIM card) they used when they registered.

However, Benjamin mentioned that for now, candidates can only view their results online; the option to print them out isn't available yet.

Candidates were advised to use the official JAMB e-Facility portal for all result-related services to avoid falling victim to fraudulent websites.

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The 2026 UTME testing period , which kicked off on April 16, is scheduled to run through April 22 at exam centers all across the country.

READ ALSO: JAMB reschedules 2026 UTME exam for candidates affected by technical issues, confirms new dates

How To Print Your Official Result Slip

The result slip carries the candidate’s passport photograph, full scores, and details required for admission processing.

It will be made available for printing on JAMB’s e-Facility portal at efacility.jamb.gov.ng and attracts a fee of ₦ 1,500.

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board enabled a simple SMS service for candidates to access their scores using their registered phone lines.

Once activated, candidates should follow the steps below. Visit efacility.jamb.gov.ng.

Log in with your registered email address and password.

On your dashboard, click Print Result Slip.

Click Continue with Payment and pay the ₦ 1,500 fee.

Select 2026 as the examination year and enter your JAMB registration number.

Download and print the result slip.

Check Your Score Via SMS

Make sure you have at least ₦ 50 airtime on the phone number linked to your JAMB registration.

Send UTMERESULT to 55019.

Your score will be delivered to you via SMS.

More tips

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Also, if you have forgotten your password or email address; Use the Forgot Password option on the portal or visit a JAMB office with your registration details.

Keep multiple printed copies of your result slip, as institutions typically request it during screening and admission.

Use only JAMB’s official websites, efacility.jamb.gov.ng or portal.jamb.gov.ng to avoid scams.

JAMB cautioned against manipulation

JAMB warned against using AI or electronic tools to falsify scores, noting that several individuals are already in custody for attempting to manipulate results.

Candidates were given a clear warning not to tamper with the SMS messages they received from the official platform (55019/66019) to create or change scores as a way to deceive people, including their parents.

“These actions are considered a very serious crime. The Board takes such dishonest behaviour extremely seriously.”

“At the moment, two candidates and one parent are being held because they used AI and other electronic methods to fake their results. Any candidate caught doing this will face the full weight of the law,” JAMB cautioned.