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Sallah 2026: Federal Government announces 2-day public holiday for Eid al-Kabir

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 06:00 - 26 May 2026
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A festive mood as a Muslim faithful prepares for the annual Eid al-Kabir livestock sacrifice.
A festive mood as a Muslim faithful prepares for the annual Eid al-Kabir livestock sacrifices.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as nationwide public holidays to celebrate Eid al-Kabir (Sallah).
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  • The Federal Government declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays for Eid al-Kabir.

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  • The announcement was made by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo through the Ministry of Interior.

  • The government urged Muslims and all Nigerians to use the period for prayers, peace and national unity.

  • Saudi Arabia and the Sultan of Sokoto had earlier confirmed the dates for the 2026 Eid al-Kabir celebration.

The Federal Government has officially declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays across the country to mark this year's Eid al-Kabir (Sallah) celebrations.

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The declaration follows confirmation from authorities in Saudi Arabia and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, establishing the official dates for the 2026 Eid al-Kabir festivities.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, formally announced the public holidays in an official statement released on Monday.

This statement was officially signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, (Dateline Nigeria)
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, (Dateline Nigeria)

During the announcement, Dr Tunji-Ojo extended warm wishes and heartfelt greetings to all Muslims residing in Nigeria, as well as those celebrating the occasion abroad.

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Part of the statement read, “The Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, 27th May, and Thursday, 28th May, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid al-Adha.” 

The minister said the declaration reflected the Federal Government’s “profound respect for the faith and spiritual heritage of millions of Nigerian Muslims”, observing the sacred occasion with the global Islamic community. 

Tunji-Ojo also congratulated Muslim faithful in Nigeria and the diaspora, describing Eid al-Kabir as “a festival of deep spiritual significance rooted in sacrifice, obedience to God, and compassion for humanity". 

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, wearing glasses and a traditional patterned cap, speaking at a press briefing.
Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who announced the two-day public holiday on behalf of the Federal Government.

He urged Nigerians to use the holiday period for prayers and reflection, saying, “The Federal Government urges all Nigerians to use this period for prayer and sober reflection, asking for divine guidance upon the country as it continues its pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for every citizen.” 

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A large outdoor congregation of Nigerian Muslim men and children dressed in traditional attire performing Eid prayers on prayer mats.
Thousands of Muslim faithful gather at an open ground to observe the sacred Eid prayers.

READ ALSO: 7 Best Prayer Mats for Daily Salah: Soft, Durable, and Elegant

The government further called on citizens to embrace unity, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence during the celebration.

With the official announcement of the two-day public holiday, workers across both the public and private sectors nationwide are expected to observe the break as families gather to celebrate the annual festival.

Normal business activities are expected to fully resume on Friday, May 29, 2026.

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CONTINUE READING: 9 Places to Go With Your Family During This Sallah Holiday

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