Inside Absolut's Born To Mix Experience at Lagos Cocktail Week 2026

Lagos Cocktail Week returned for another edition, and Absolut was right in the middle of the action, bringing its Born To Mix experience to cocktail lovers, creators and some of the city's most interesting personalities.

Held on October 22 and 23 at the Balmoral Convention Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the two-day event brought together people with a shared appreciation for good cocktails, great company and the creativity that goes into making every drink. Beyond the cocktails and entertainment, the experience also spotlighted a creative way to give Absolut bottles a second life, allowing guests to transform their empty bottles into personalised keepsakes. This formed part of Pernod Ricard's wider initiative to encourage more creative and thoughtful ways of reusing its bottles.

At the Absolut space, guests had the opportunity to explore a variety of cocktails made with Absolut’s four flavoured expressions: Absolut Watermelon, Absolut Raspberri, Absolut Vanilla and Absolut Citron. From familiar favourites to interesting new combinations, the cocktail experience offered guests the chance to discover different ways to enjoy the four flavours.

Of course, a good cocktail is only as interesting as the creativity behind it, and that was part of what made the Absolut Bar Battle one of the highlights of the experience.

The competition put 11 bartenders in the spotlight, giving them a platform to demonstrate their skills and bring their own interpretations of cocktail making to life. With different techniques, ingredients and presentations on display, the Bar Battle was a reminder that there's a lot more to a great cocktail than simply mixing drinks.

The Absolut Bar Battle took place on October 22, with the winning bartender taking home a ₦1 million cash prize, while the runner-up received ₦500,000. The competition added an exciting layer to the Absolut experience, placing bartending creativity and skill at the centre of the evening.

Away from the competition, there was plenty happening around the Absolut experience. Guests explored the activation, connected with familiar faces, met new people and enjoyed the different moments that made up the two-day celebration.

The experience continued on October 23 during the Grand Finale, where each brand was given a one-hour presentation to showcase what its brand represents. For Pernod Ricard, the presentation was led by Absolut, bringing the Born To Mix philosophy to life through a striking performance.

From the very beginning, exotic ladies dressed as each of Absolut’s flavoured expressions, Absolut Watermelon, Absolut Raspberri, Absolut Vanilia and Absolut Citron, took centre stage, bringing the personality of each SKU to life through fashion, movement and performance. The presentation drew the crowd in and created a memorable moment of engagement, allowing guests to experience Absolut beyond the cocktail and witness genuine brand love.

“Born To Mix is about bringing different flavours, people and creative ideas together, and Lagos Cocktail Week gave us the perfect space to celebrate that spirit with our consumers,” said Ebere Aham, Market Lead.

The experience also provided an opportunity to appreciate the bartenders and hospitality professionals whose creativity continues to shape Lagos' growing cocktail scene. Beyond making drinks, their work brings together flavour, presentation, and the kind of personal touch that can make an ordinary cocktail feel special.

For guests who enjoy experimenting with flavours, Absolut's range offered plenty of inspiration. Whether it was the citrus notes of Absolut Citron, the sweetness of Absolut Vanilia or the fruity character of Absolut Raspberri and Absolut Watermelon, there were different possibilities to explore, reinforcing the versatility of vodka in cocktail making.

The experience also featured a Paint and Sip session, where guests got creative by painting their empty Absolut bottles and giving them a new lease of life as personalised keepsakes. The activity offered a fun and creative way to explore how the bottles could be repurposed beyond their original use, bringing another dimension to Pernod Ricard's wider initiative.

As the event came to an end, Absolut's Born To Mix experience was a reminder of why Lagos Cocktail Week continues to attract people with different interests, personalities and tastes. Some came for the cocktails, others for the experience, but the event created room for everyone to discover something that appealed to them.

For Absolut, it was another opportunity to celebrate the creativity and connections that happen when people come together, while continuing its relationship with Lagos' cocktail and hospitality community. It also highlighted how a little creativity can give everyday items, including empty Absolut bottles, a new purpose beyond their original use.

And while Lagos Cocktail Week 2026 may have wrapped up, the idea behind Born To Mix remains simple: there's always something new to discover when different flavours, ideas and people come together.