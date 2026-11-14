Nigeria feared life without Osimhen — Arokodare just changed the conversation
Victor Osimhen's injury sparked fears about Nigeria's attack, but Tolu Arokodare's match-winning brace against Tanzania suggests the Super Eagles may not be as dependent on their star striker as many feared.
Victor Osimhen’s injury dominated the build-up to Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania. By full-time, the conversation had changed.
Tolu Arokodare scored twice as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, proving the Super Eagles are capable of finding goals even without their biggest attacking star.
Osimhen was unavailable after undergoing knee surgery following an injury sustained in Galatasaray’s Champions League win over Stuttgart, leaving Eric Chelle to reshuffle his attacking plans.
The big question
Whenever Osimhen is unavailable, the same question follows: where will Nigeria’s goals come from?
The Galatasaray striker has carried much of Nigeria’s attacking threat in recent years, often providing the difference in tight matches.
His absence ahead of the Tanzania clash created understandable concern among Nigerian supporters. But by the end of Friday night, those fears had eased, thanks to Arokodare.
Back to winning ways 🦅 https://t.co/LHW2YC57Ht— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026
Arokodare steps up
Nigeria started brightly and took the lead through Alhassan Yusuf after just two minutes, finishing a move created by Ademola Lookman.
Tanzania responded well and levelled through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute, leaving Nigeria facing an uncomfortable second half.
Recognising the need for greater urgency, Chelle introduced Arokodare at half-time and the move transformed the game.
Seven minutes into the second half, captain Wilfred Ndidi slipped a pass into the penalty area and Arokodare reacted instinctively, producing a clever finish to restore Nigeria’s lead.
Eight minutes later, he struck again, controlling a cross from Moses Usor before applying the finish to put daylight between Nigeria and Tanzania.
Suddenly, the conversation was no longer about who was missing. It was about who had stepped up.
TEA Time ☕️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/iGjnCRdiAA— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026
More than just goals
Arokodare’s performance was about more than the two goals.
The Ajax striker offered physical presence, intelligent movement and a constant threat in the box, giving Nigeria a different dimension without Osimhen.
He even came close to completing a hat-trick late in the game before being denied by the Tanzanian goalkeeper.
For Chelle, that may be the most encouraging part of the evening. Nigeria remain a stronger team with a fit Osimhen, but Arokodare showed that the Super Eagles are not helpless without him.
What it means
The victory moved Nigeria to six points from three Group L matches, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, and restored confidence after the disappointment of the previous qualifying window.
More importantly, it revealed something supporters have been desperate to know: if Osimhen is unavailable, Nigeria can still score goals.
And thanks to Arokodare, they now have proof.