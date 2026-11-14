Nigeria feared life without Osimhen — Arokodare just changed the conversation

Arokodare celebrates with Osimhen and the Super Eagles bench X/@PoojaMedia

Arokodare celebrates with Osimhen and the Super Eagles bench X/@PoojaMedia

With Victor Osimhen sidelined through injury, Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score a second-half brace as Nigeria defeated Tanzania 3-1 in their AFCON 2027 qualifier in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen's injury sparked fears about Nigeria's attack, but Tolu Arokodare's match-winning brace against Tanzania suggests the Super Eagles may not be as dependent on their star striker as many feared.

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Victor Osimhen’s injury dominated the build-up to Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania. By full-time, the conversation had changed.

Tolu Arokodare scored twice as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, proving the Super Eagles are capable of finding goals even without their biggest attacking star.

Victor Osimhen || X

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Osimhen was unavailable after undergoing knee surgery following an injury sustained in Galatasaray’s Champions League win over Stuttgart, leaving Eric Chelle to reshuffle his attacking plans.

The big question

Whenever Osimhen is unavailable, the same question follows: where will Nigeria’s goals come from?

The Galatasaray striker has carried much of Nigeria’s attacking threat in recent years, often providing the difference in tight matches.

Victor Osimhen missed the clash | Imago

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His absence ahead of the Tanzania clash created understandable concern among Nigerian supporters. But by the end of Friday night, those fears had eased, thanks to Arokodare.

Back to winning ways 🦅 https://t.co/LHW2YC57Ht — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

Arokodare steps up

Nigeria started brightly and took the lead through Alhassan Yusuf after just two minutes, finishing a move created by Ademola Lookman.

Tanzania responded well and levelled through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute, leaving Nigeria facing an uncomfortable second half.

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Tolu Arokodare proved to be the difference maker against Tanzania. (Photo Credit: Nigeria Super Eagles)

Recognising the need for greater urgency, Chelle introduced Arokodare at half-time and the move transformed the game.

Seven minutes into the second half, captain Wilfred Ndidi slipped a pass into the penalty area and Arokodare reacted instinctively, producing a clever finish to restore Nigeria’s lead.

Arokodare netted his first brace for Nigeria Super Eagles. (Photo Credit: Tolu Arokodare/Instagram)

Eight minutes later, he struck again, controlling a cross from Moses Usor before applying the finish to put daylight between Nigeria and Tanzania.

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Suddenly, the conversation was no longer about who was missing. It was about who had stepped up.

TEA Time ☕️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/iGjnCRdiAA — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

More than just goals

Arokodare’s performance was about more than the two goals.

The Ajax striker offered physical presence, intelligent movement and a constant threat in the box, giving Nigeria a different dimension without Osimhen.

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Victor Osimhen (left) and Arokodare.

He even came close to completing a hat-trick late in the game before being denied by the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

For Chelle, that may be the most encouraging part of the evening. Nigeria remain a stronger team with a fit Osimhen, but Arokodare showed that the Super Eagles are not helpless without him.

Arokodare started the game on the bench. (Photo Credit: Arokodare/Instagram)

What it means

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The victory moved Nigeria to six points from three Group L matches, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, and restored confidence after the disappointment of the previous qualifying window.

More importantly, it revealed something supporters have been desperate to know: if Osimhen is unavailable, Nigeria can still score goals.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was under pressure to beat Tanzania.