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I’m still happy with him — Eric Chelle hails super eagles star despite missed chances

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:43 - 14 November 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has defended Akor Adams after Nigeria’s 3-1 victory over Tanzania.
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Adams started the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo alongside Ademola Lookman but was replaced in the second half.

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While he failed to find the net, Chelle highlighted his overall contribution, particularly his work rate and pressing that helped create the opening goal.

“Adams, he gave everything, but he had the chance to score maybe two or three goals today,” Chelle said in his post-match press conference.

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"He ran a lot and gave everything for the group, but in the end he has to be better at scoring goals.”

The coach was quick to stress that Adams’ value went beyond finishing. He pointed to the high press that forced a turnover leading to Alhassan Yusuf’s early strike.

Akor Adams in action for the Super Eagles || Imago

“I am happy with his performance because he worked for the team,” Chelle added.

“You saw the high press: he gets the ball back, passes to Ade, and Ade passes to Alhassan Yusuf to score.

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"So, if he is not there, we don’t have the ball. So, I am happy.”

Despite the missed chances, Chelle’s backing keeps Adams firmly in the mix as Nigeria prepare for the return fixture against Tanzania.

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