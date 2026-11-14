RFEF announce heavy punishment for Owono after tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel

Spanish football's governing body meted out the maximum possible punishment under their guidelines against Jesus Owono.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has officially suspended Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono for 12 matches following the tragic on-pitch collision that resulted in the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

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The disciplinary committee issued the maximum possible sanction on November 13, eleven days after the fatal incident occurred during a LaLiga HyperMotion fixture.

The fatal collision

The incident took place in the 96th minute of a 2-2 draw between Tenerife and Andorra on November 2, 2026, a match that had been delayed by 24 hours due to the risk of torrential rain.

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De Miguel, who amassed 80 appearances and 23 goals during a prolific two-year spell with Castellón before joining Tenerife in 2025, was chasing a long ball into space near the centre circle.

Owono rushed far outside his penalty area, jumping forward with a raised right knee and striking the 30-year-old striker in the chest.

Jesus Owono during his LaLiga days.

The violent impact caused De Miguel to suffer a cardiorespiratory arrest on the pitch; he was immediately transported to intensive care but failed to regain consciousness, passing away the following morning on November 3.

The match was subsequently abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time following the straight red card issued to Owono. The federation has confirmed the 2-2 scoreline will stand to avoid resuming play from the precise moment of the tragedy.

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The maximum sanction

In delivering the punishment, the disciplinary committee stated that Owono used "excessive force" during the challenge, noting that the severity of the 12-match ban is justified given the extraordinary consequences of the foul.

"The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee's report," the committee statement read, officially cementing the suspension.

Owono, an Equatorial Guinea international, released a statement describing his immense pain over the incident, while Andorra manager Carles Manso confirmed the goalkeeper will dictate his own timeline for a potential return to football.

Legal proceedings and mourning

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Beyond the sporting suspension, the homicide division of the Spanish national police has opened judicial proceedings into possible involuntary manslaughter.

Under Spanish law, deaths resulting from non-natural causes are automatically subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors in Santa Cruz de Tenerife have indicated that criminal proceedings are highly unlikely to reach court.