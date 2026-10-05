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inDrive commits ₦132m to driver reward campaign in Lagos and Abuja

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 09:44 - 05 October 2026
inDrive announces a ₦132 million driver reward campaign across Lagos and Abuja, featuring prizes including cars, school fee awards, smartphones, television sets and shopping vouchers
inDrive has launched a ₦132 million driver rewards campaign in Lagos and Abuja, offering two cars, school fees, smartphones and more to eligible drivers.
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September 28, 2026, Lagos, Nigeria. inDrive, a global mobility and delivery services platform, has committed more than ₦132 million to a driver reward campaign running across Lagos and Abuja from October 5 to December 16, 2026. The initiative is part of efforts to recognise drivers and create more value for their participation on the platform.

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The campaign will award 916 prizes, including two cars, four full-academic-year school fee awards, 40 smartphones, 40 television sets, and 830 shopping vouchers. Winners will be selected through six live-broadcast draws, while the two cars will be awarded to drivers who complete the highest number of rides over the full campaign period.

Drivers will qualify by reaching the platinum tier, with every completed ride counting as an entry. This means drivers who complete more rides during the campaign will have more opportunities to participate in the draws and qualify for rewards. Full terms and eligibility criteria are available on the inDrive app.

Speaking on the campaign, Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, said that the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to creating more value for drivers while reinforcing the principles that underpin its platform.

Oladimeji added that the campaign provides drivers with additional opportunities to benefit from their activity on the platform, with more rides translating into more entries and opportunities to win.

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“Our drivers are at the heart of the inDrive community, and we want to continue creating meaningful ways for them to benefit from being on the platform. With inDrive, drivers have greater control over their work, can agree on the price with passengers and keep more of what they earn. This campaign builds on that approach by putting more value directly in the hands of drivers through rewards that can make a real difference, from cars and school fees to smartphones, television sets and shopping vouchers,” he said.

The campaign builds on inDrive’s peer-to-peer model, which allows drivers and passengers to agree on fares and enables drivers to retain more of their earnings through the platform’s low service fee. 

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over  400  million times and was the second-most-downloaded mobility app for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, delivery and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 1,065 cities across 47 countries. Driven by its mission to challenge injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of 1 billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal through both its core business, which supports local communities through a fair pricing model, and its impact programs. 

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For more information, visit www.inDrive.com

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