We are fragile - Chelsea boss Alonso admits after humiliating defeat

Xabi Alonso admitted Chelsea are in a “fragile moment” after their humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

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Alonso's Blues have now dropped to 8th in the Premier League

The Spanish manager did not hold back in his assessment following the heavy loss, which was Leeds’ first Premier League win at the Bridge since December 1999.

“We are disappointed and sad. It was tough to deal with the defeat, and we’re in a fragile moment,” Alonso said.

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“We have lost a bit of the confidence that we were playing with. It’s a delicate moment, but we have to go through it together and find solutions.”

Alonso pointed to Moises Caicedo's early exit due to injury as a key turning point.

“After we lost Moises, we lost the momentum completely. Until then, we were doing OK, but from that moment they started believing, and we started not believing.”

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Chelsea had taken the lead through Emmanuel Emegha but collapsed after Noah Okafor’s equaliser, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty and further goals from Okafor and Brenden Aaronson completing the rout.

The result leaves Chelsea eighth in the Premier League table after three defeats in their last four league games.