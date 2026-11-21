We are discussing - Calvin Bassey opens up on future amid Man Utd interest

Fulham captain Calvin Bassey has confirmed that talks over a new contract are ongoing as he continues to attract interest from Manchester United.

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Speaking afterwards, Bassey addressed his future amid speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford under Mauricio Pochettino.

“Of course [it is something we want to get done quickly]. We are negotiating, we are still talking,” Bassey told TNT Sports.

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“It’s an amazing place to be, I have settled in nicely, and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. It’s nice to be here, and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations.”

Bassey’s current deal at Craven Cottage runs until the end of the season, with Fulham holding a one-year extension option. The club are keen to keep their captain and have opened formal discussions on fresh terms.

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa has previously described Bassey as “one of the best centre-backs in the world” and stressed his importance to the side.

A new long-term contract would significantly reduce the chances of any January departure.

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